kvrr.com
Get some pasta & raise money for JDRF at UND’s Delta Tau Delta house
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – University of North Dakota’s Delta Tau Delta fraternity hopes to raise money and awareness for diabetes with its pasta feed. Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. for $5 you can get all you can eat unlimited alfredo pasta at the fraternity house at 2700 University Avenue. There will also be raffles for Lululemon, Gymshark and Sky’s Fine Dining gift cards.
kroxam.com
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY CROOKSTON WILL HAVE GROCERY AND MONEY DRIVE DURING NOVEMBER
During the month of November, the Benedictine Living Community Crookston Mission Integration committee will sponsor a grocery and cash drive. Money donated can be dropped off at the Community business office during regular hours and will be matched by the Community. Groceries can be dropped off at either entrance of...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
newsdakota.com
Active TB Case Identified in Nelson County
(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Nelson-Griggs District Health Unit are investigating a reported case of active Tuberculosis Disease (TB) in Nelson County. HHS is working with local public health to provide free testing to those who may have been exposed to...
valleynewslive.com
Early voting underway in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31. To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl...
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
(PHOTOS) To make you feel like you were at the concert in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
valleynewslive.com
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
valleynewslive.com
kvrr.com
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
valleynewslive.com
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
kvrr.com
Grand Forks apartment building catches fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – No one is hurt during a fire at an apartment building. Crews went to the 2700 block of South 25th Street. They saw smoke coming from a ground level unit. The fire department says the flames were quickly put out and damage to the...
valleynewslive.com
trfradio.com
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE 1200 BLOCK OF S. 9TH STREET FOR STORM SEWER LINE REPAIR
Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing the 1200 blk. of S. 9th St. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to repair a storm sewer line that was damaged during a watermain replacement project this summer. The closure on S. 9th St. will be in place for seven to ten days,...
KNOX News Radio
