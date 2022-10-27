LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor

The cool thing about Halloween is that you get to be someone completely different. And no matter how bizarre, it’s perfectly acceptable. In fact, the more outrageous the look, the more it tends to connect with onlookers. Of course celebs aren’t gonna miss out on a chance to dress up and so, for the young (and young at heart), here’s another annual look at our favorite celeb looks over the years.

But do you have your costume yet? If not: Don’t worry, there’s still a little time to find inspiration for this year’s ghoulish gear.

Spooky, Sexy, Cool: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celeb Costumes was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. That’s Kendrick Lamar as Moses at a 2014 party in Puerto Rico

2. Megan killed this Hellraiser look

3. “Black-ish” Season Six saw Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson Dress as Princess Jasmine & Aladin

4. Another great look from “Black-ish” – Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai Martin As Beyoncé

6. Doja Cat All Dolled Up As Cynthia From ‘Rugrats’

7. Chloe Bailey As Betty Boop

8. Mariah Carey and Heidi Klum at Klum’s 2019 Halloween Party

9. Ciara Killed The TLC Look!

10. LeBron James As Freddy!

11. Rihanna’s 2018 look for a Halloween event in England

12. Last year Drake Celebrated Halloween Dressed As His Dad

13. Lizzo in 2021 As Yoda From ‘Star Wars’

14. Ok this wasn’t Halloween but Lil Nas X and this gold fit was FIRE

15. John Legend & Family Went As The Addams!!

16. Throwback of J. Cole as a Scarecrow

17. You know Diddy don’t miss a party. Here he is as a pilot in 2018

18. Beyonce as rap icon Lil Kim

19. Nas as Michael Jackson for a 2018 Vegas Halloween Party

20. Offset in 2020 arriving to a party dressed as The Mask