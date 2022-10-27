LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

We’re in the thick of fall and the spooky season is in full effect! Some people don’t particularly love Halloween but appreciate the fall time and all the activities it has to offer. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the season without diving into anything spooky.

If you’re not into scary movies, goblins, or ghouls, here are some things you should add to your fall bucket list this season!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

9 Ways To Celebrate Fall If You’re Not Into Spooky Things was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Visit A Farmers Market

2. Explore An Arboretum

3. Pumpkin Painting

4. Have Fun At A Carnival

5. Go Apple Picking

6. Visit a Pumpkin Patch

7. Have A Night In

8. Go To A Winery

9. Take A Cooking Class