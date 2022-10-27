Speier holds first of 4 farewell town halls in Burlingame

BURLINGAME - U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo/San Francisco, on Thursday evening is holding the first of four farewell town hall meetings as she ends a long career of public service, including nearly 15 years in Congress.

Thursday's town hall will be at 6 p.m. at the Burlingame Community Center at 850 Burlingame Ave., and will be followed by one at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club at 530 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay and two more at later dates, according to Speier's office.

Speier announced last November that she would not seek re-election. She served on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and in the state Legislature before first being elected to Congress in 2008.

California Assemblymember Kevin Mullin and county Supervisor David Canepa advanced in June's primary election to a runoff on Nov. 8 to decide who will take over Speier's seat in Congress.

The series of town halls held by Speier are titled "Celebrating Democracy" and are meant to summarize her work in Congress and thank her constituents for their support over the years.

"It's been an extraordinary honor to serve the people of San Mateo County for almost 40 years. These town halls will be an opportunity for me to report on my work on their behalf," the congresswoman said, adding, "While I'm leaving Congress, I'm not leaving my constituents. I will find ways to help them in the future."