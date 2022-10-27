ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans release linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill

By John Dillon
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans made a surprising move on Thursday by releasing linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill just days before the NFL trade deadline. Some had speculated that the team might look to deal one of their linebackers given the depth they had at the position, but Thursday’s transaction report is a clear indication that the market for the talent they have available hasn’t developed.

Grugier-Hill is in his seventh year at the pro level and played for the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins before catching on in Houston last year. He was a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl roster back in 2018 that defeated the New England Patriots.

An Eastern Illinois product, Grugier-Hill was among the most decorated players in the Ohio Valley Conference when he declared for the NFL draft in 2016 after being named to the all-conference first team in both 2014 and 2015. He and the Eastern Illinois Panthers were two-time Ohio Valley Conference champions in 2012 and 2013 in his freshman and sophomore seasons in Charleston.

His release today came at his request, which was surprising given that he has been at the center of one of the team’s most talented position groups that seemed to just be hitting its stride with the debut of Christian Harris in Week 7. Perhaps Harris’ first action was writing on the wall for Grugier-Hill’s prospects of decreased playing time with the rookie pushing for serious snaps in the coming weeks.

Though this move may have been a necessary one, and certainly for the best given that Grugier-Hill asked for it, the loss of a veteran presence on defense will cut deep for Houston fans who are anticipating improvement from the unit before the end of the season. He set a franchise record for the most tackles in a single game with 19 in an effort against the Indianapolis Colts last year, so with his departure leaves a piece of Texans history.

