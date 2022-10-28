Forum: Building blocks of sound mental health are body, mind and spirit

Mental health experts gathered Tuesday to discuss what they refer to as the building blocks of sound mental health: mind, body and spirit.

A forum titled “Building Mental Wellness with Our Faith & Community Organizations” was held in the Elizabeth City State University Fine Arts Center.

The event featured doctors, suicide prevention experts and members of the faith community. The forum was part of a larger event that kicked off at 5 p.m. with a Mental Wellness Resource Fair, held in the center’s lobby. The program examined the ways sound mental wellness requires a healthy balance between mind, body and spirit.

Guests were presented ways to build a “mental wellness toolbox” to turn to for assistance in the event of a mental health issue or crisis. Panelists included ECSU Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown, Sentara Health Vice President/Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Bolling and Victory Praise and Worship Pastor Daniel Spence.

Brown opened the presentations by stressing the importance of the community developing a strategy for providing mental health services and treatment.

“We need to create a better blueprint for mental wellness in our community,” he said.

Brown said officials do not need to look outside the area for the kinds of experts needed to build that blueprint. Those experts are available locally.

“We have the solution with the people among us,” he said.

The first part of achieving this goal was already accomplished by officials convening Tuesday evening to emphasize a common focus to change treatment and services outcomes, Brown said. The other part of the solution is making the commitment to new methods and approaches, he said. The vice chancellor said ECSU is naturally inclined to problem-solving because of the university’s origins as a state teachers college.

Brown mentioned a few campus services already available to students, including Viking CARES, or Campus Advocates for Recovery and Educational Services, and telepsychiatry services. The campus also provides students with free access to the Calm app, and recently renewed that service for another three years, Brown said.

Bolling discussed how depression affects physical symptoms of the body, plus how certain illnesses, such as diabetes, can bring about depression. According to Bolling, it takes about 10 years from the onset of a mental illness condition for symptoms to be diagnosed. He said the signs are available much sooner and treatment must take a new approach.

“There is a shift that needs to be made in the treatment of mental illness,” he said.

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is an advocate for improved methods of detection and treatment at the local, state and federal levels, Bolling said.

Spence said he believes it is essential for the faith community be involved in mental health treatment.

It’s often church leaders who are the first to learn of a church member’s challenges with mental health issues, especially grief following the loss of a loved one, Spence said.

The pastor talked about his own recent experience with a traumatic situation. He said he had faith God would guide him through the experience, but he knew he needed extra help from someone who God blessed with the training and medical expertise to treat him.

According to Betsy Rhodes, 50% of all people will develop mental health issues, and 50% of those people will develop an issue before age 14.

Rhodes, associate area director with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, discussed the importance of having the resources, or a wellness toolbox, at the ready in the event of a mental wellness issue.

“Everybody needs a mental wellness toolbox,” she said.

The toolbox should include a safety plan and information for a person facing a crisis. It also should include contact information of organizations and professionals for people who are not in a crisis but are struggling and need assistance.

This resource should be available in homes, businesses, churches, schools and other places, she said. The toolbox is key because it helps people understand the risks, signs and treatment options, Rhodes said.

One resource she pointed to is the website for Mental Health America, or mhanational.org. Another key online resource is NCCARE360.org, which provides a statewide network of service providers. North Carolina is leading the way in offering citizens such a vast service, according to Rhodes.

“We are the first state in the country to do this,” she said.

There also is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It can is accessible by dialing or texting 988.

“North Carolina has one of the best response times in the country” for people who turn to this service, Rhodes said.

Rhodes also encourages people to develop personal stress coping skills, such as having a favorite song they can sing, or carrying a favorite photograph. She also suggested having a “warmline,” which is phone number of person who will listen when the caller needs help.

ECSU will host the Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on campus at the R.L. Vaughan Center, Saturday, Nov. 13.