Loma, CO

Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters

Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
COLORADO STATE
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Heads Up Colorado, This is How to Rock The Vote in 2022

Voting season is in full force here in Colorado and there are some key dates that you should be aware of. Those registered to vote in Colorado have several different ways that they can cast their ballot to make sure their voice is heard during the 2022 election. Colorado: Voting...
COLORADO STATE
New Ranking Reveals the Best Ski Resorts in Colorado

Prime skiing is nearly upon us, and depending on which pass you got, you probably already know which Colorado resorts you're going to hit. Still, since skiing isn't a cheap endeavor, it's good to learn the ins and outs of each resort so you can make the most of this season.
COLORADO STATE
Ghost at Colorado’s Barr Lake Known to Throw Sucker Punches

You've undoubtedly heard of several Colorado hauntings, but have you ever heard of one where the spirits actually physically assault people? This was reported at a house near Colorado's Barr Lake. In this case, the ghost throws punches. Even worse, they're sucker punches. The Haunting of Barr Lake, Colorado. The...
COLORADO STATE
Girl Scouts of Colorado Honors Western Slope’s 2022 Women of Distinction

Three outstanding western slope women are being honored by the Girl Scouts of Colorado as this year's Women of Distinction. Every year, the Girl Scouts honor women who have displayed exemplary leadership and a commitment to advancing the profile of women and girls in the community. This year's honorees are Dr. Morgan Bridge, Dr. JoAnne Virgilio, and Heidi Ragsdale.
COLORADO STATE
