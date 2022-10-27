Read full article on original website
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
See 25 of Colorado’s Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
Watch a Stunning Timelapse of the Stars at This Colorado National Park
Northern Coloradans are familiar with the beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park, but there's another Centennial State treasure to explore: the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Located in Southern Colorado, the Great Sand Dunes boasts a unique landscape and stunning views of the Milky Way. It's nearly a...
Do These Nasty Little Bugs Live in Colorado? We Hope Not
Colorado is home to seven invasive insects that residents are encouraged to squash immediately upon spotting them. While they aren't the nastiest, they are trying to destroy our forests. The Wheel Bug is a creepy bug with a nasty bite that is found in Colorado. Most people have never heard...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Heads Up Colorado, This is How to Rock The Vote in 2022
Voting season is in full force here in Colorado and there are some key dates that you should be aware of. Those registered to vote in Colorado have several different ways that they can cast their ballot to make sure their voice is heard during the 2022 election. Colorado: Voting...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Why So Cold? Ice Castles Won’t Be Coming Back To Colorado In 2022
A winter tradition loved by Coloradoans all across the state will not be making its return to Colorado in 2022. For the second year in a row, Colorado will be deprived of the iconic Ice Castles, a popular winter attraction formerly visited by thousands every year. Why won't the Ice...
Did You Know These Colorful Tree-Dwelling Ducks Live in Colorado?
Hundreds of different types of wildlife call Colorado home. From the tiniest insects to massive mammals, like moose and elk, the animals living within the Centennial State are as diverse as can possibly be. Although dozens of different kinds of ducks can be found in Colorado, one species stands out...
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing cheeseburgers and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai restaurant...
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
Ghosts are Believed to Haunt the Halls of These Colorado Schools
There are 1,867 schools in Colorado, filled with the faces of students eager to learn and hard-working faculty ready to teach – but in several of these educational institutions, remain the souls of some that have never quite moved on. These places may appear to be seemingly innocent from...
Grand Junction Colorado Wants These Movie Creatures For Pets
Would you like to have the Creature From The Black Lagoon as a house pet? Who wouldn't? People in Grand Junction, Colorado would love to domesticate these popular movie creatures. I asked on Facebook, "What fictional movie creature would you want as a pet?" Here's what you had to say.
5 Colorado Towns Named As Most Magical Winter Wonderlands in the U.S.
Skiing, sleigh rides, and all-around good cheer can all be enjoyed in Colorado. A new listing by Trips to Discover has ranked the 50 most magical winter wonderlands in the U.S. with 5 Colorado towns making appearances. Winter in Colorado is So Much Fun. There is an abundance of activities...
New Ranking Reveals the Best Ski Resorts in Colorado
Prime skiing is nearly upon us, and depending on which pass you got, you probably already know which Colorado resorts you're going to hit. Still, since skiing isn't a cheap endeavor, it's good to learn the ins and outs of each resort so you can make the most of this season.
Real Life Horror As Tick Numbers Rise in Colorado on Pets + People
Coloradans are being encouraged to take preventative action and be on the lookout for ticks on their pets or even on themselves. According to a new study published in Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases, more and more counties in Colorado are discovering ticks that had not been reported previously. What Are...
Ghost at Colorado’s Barr Lake Known to Throw Sucker Punches
You've undoubtedly heard of several Colorado hauntings, but have you ever heard of one where the spirits actually physically assault people? This was reported at a house near Colorado's Barr Lake. In this case, the ghost throws punches. Even worse, they're sucker punches. The Haunting of Barr Lake, Colorado. The...
Girl Scouts of Colorado Honors Western Slope’s 2022 Women of Distinction
Three outstanding western slope women are being honored by the Girl Scouts of Colorado as this year's Women of Distinction. Every year, the Girl Scouts honor women who have displayed exemplary leadership and a commitment to advancing the profile of women and girls in the community. This year's honorees are Dr. Morgan Bridge, Dr. JoAnne Virgilio, and Heidi Ragsdale.
