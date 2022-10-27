Read full article on original website
Evansville Woman Missing in Kentucky After Weekend Car Accident on Green River Bridge
A search is underway for a missing Evansville, Indiana woman after her car was found crashed into a bridge over the Green River in Kentucky. Multiple Agencies Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky are working to find 28-year-old Elza...
WBKO
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say […]
This KY Hidden Gem Honors a Legend, Makes for Phenomenal Fall Photo Ops
As I write this, our region is in desperate need of rain and this looks like the week we'll get it. But it's hard to argue with the weather we HAVE been getting since fall announced its arrival last month. On Sunday--as beautiful a day as we may have ever...
wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Auburn Halloween Parade
On today’s What’s Happening SoKY segment, we had the pleasure of meeting with Rhonda Sullivan. She came in today to speak about an upcoming event, the Auburn Halloween Parade. This event is being organized by Auburn Kentucky Tourism and it is the city’s very first annual Halloween Parade!
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
It's almost Halloween... the veil is thinning and soon the worlds will collide with the departed walking among the living. If you are looking for a paranormal encounter, now is the right time as All Hallows eve is on the approach. Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection.
wnky.com
Free adoptions at Allen County Animal Shelter in November
ALLEN CO., Ky.-For the month of November, all adoption fees for dogs and cats are covered at the Allen County Animal Shelter. Alpha Pet Boarding stepped up in a big way and announced they will sponsor all adoptions. Owner Jason Hanley said every year, 670,000 dogs alone are euthanized, a...
WBKO
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
Overton County News
Halloween to be celebrated Monday in town, county
Livingston Police Department and Overton County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release …
whopam.com
Woman dies after KY 117 crash
One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
vincennespbs.org
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure […]
wnky.com
Barren County police cruiser among cars hit while responding to injury accident
GLASGOW, Ky. – Multiple vehicles, including one belonging to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, are damaged following a collision. Around 8:11 p.m. Sunday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested the Glasgow Police Department to respond to a vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road.
Warren County authorities warn about rise in phone call phishing scams
Authorities issued an alert on Saturday about phone scammers who not only make it seem like the Warren County Sheriff's Office is calling you, but will even claim to be members of the sheriff's office in some instances.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
k105.com
2 people, including woman with over 2 dozen arrests since 2013, found with drugs, infant in Cave City motel room
Two people, including a female that has been jailed over two dozen times in the last nine years, have been arrested in Barren County after being found with methamphetamine in a motel room with an infant. The Cave Cite Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
103GBF
