Scottsville, KY

WBKO

Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
FOX59

Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Auburn Halloween Parade

On today’s What’s Happening SoKY segment, we had the pleasure of meeting with Rhonda Sullivan. She came in today to speak about an upcoming event, the Auburn Halloween Parade. This event is being organized by Auburn Kentucky Tourism and it is the city’s very first annual Halloween Parade!
AUBURN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Free adoptions at Allen County Animal Shelter in November

ALLEN CO., Ky.-For the month of November, all adoption fees for dogs and cats are covered at the Allen County Animal Shelter. Alpha Pet Boarding stepped up in a big way and announced they will sponsor all adoptions. Owner Jason Hanley said every year, 670,000 dogs alone are euthanized, a...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Woman dies after KY 117 crash

One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
OAK GROVE, KY
vincennespbs.org

Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota

A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash

An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit

A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
