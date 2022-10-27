Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Exploring the beauty of Vermont's towns (all 251+ of them)
Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State. But come autumn, its mountain slopes are anything but green. As the leaves turn red and yellow and orange, picturesque towns turn into tourist hotspots. Loretta Cruz and Aaron Agnew aren't your typical leaf peepers – they've come to the town of...
Book on 'Vatican's rising influence' in mailboxes has residents curious
One Vermont resident in a community where the mailers were arriving said, “Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash.”
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
nbc16.com
Father, daughter sue Vermont school district for 'retaliation' over discomfort with trans student
RANDOLPH, Vt. (TND) — A high school student and her father are suing a Vermont school district, claiming they were wrongfully retaliated against for expressing discomfort over a biologically male student using a girls' locker room. Blake and Travis Allen have each let the Orange Southwest Unified School District...
WCAX
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
vermontbiz.com
UVM freezes tuition for fifth year, new plan offers free tuition to Vermonters from households with incomes up to $60K
UVM President Suresh Garimella answers questions from the press after announcing that tuition has been frozen for a fifth consecutive year and that Vermont students from households with incomes of up to $60,000 will receive these full tuition scholarships for four years of study. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The...
UVM Announces Tuition Freeze, Full Scholarships for Some Vermonters
Vermont students from households that earn up to $60,000 a year will soon be eligible for free tuition to the University of Vermont for all four undergraduate years, beginning with next fall's first-year class. UVM president Suresh Garimella announced the scholarship program, called UVM Promise, following a meeting of the...
WCAX
Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the iconic area. Marshall Webb died in August after drowning on the property. Police say bad weather hit while Webb was swimming with his grandchildren and he was getting them...
VTDigger
Credit union merger will ensure hometown service
I just took the opportunity to make a smart choice this election season: I cast my ballot to approve the merger of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union and New England Federal Credit Union. It took only a few minutes of my time but will pay dividends for decades to come.
Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling
“It’s clear that the proposed facility is a detention center first, and any mental health services they offer are secondary. We hope the Supreme Court can see through this clear perversion of statute by the state in an attempt to circumvent the laws and will of the people.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling.
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
Conservative Legal Group Sues After Randolph Student Suspended
A high-profile conservative Christian legal advocacy group has taken on the cause of a student and her father who school officials said bullied and misgendered a transgender girl at Randolph Union High School. Attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, along with Vergennes lawyer Anthony Duprey, filed a lawsuit on Thursday...
Addison Independent
Election denier spreads lies in talk at East Midd church
EAST MIDDLEBURY — The final flickers of the day’s sunlight were gently kissing the western horizon on Oct. 19 as folks trickled into East Middlebury’s Valley Bible Church, a grand, pearl-white edifice fronting a backdrop of trees stubbornly clinging to the last of their fiery-red leaves with a frigid Vermont winter approaching.
whdh.com
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Logan Clegg’s arrest in Vermont library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WCAX
WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner
Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
Milton man indicted in deadly Littleton, NH crash
A grand jury has indicted Jordan Couture in connection with a crash in which his two daughters were killed.
Deep dive into Burlington crime data suggests city isn’t as dangerous as perceived
Research by a UVM student shows the city's crime statistics don’t tell the whole story.
Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral
The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, sitting vacant and fenced off in downtown Burlington, could be razed and developed if the church gets its way. But those who want to save the building claim historic status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral.
mynbc5.com
Work on Burlington's 'pit' to begin as developers plan CityPlace affordable housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As Vermont faces a housing crisis, the long-anticipatedCityPlace development is beginning to move forward again. During a time of increasing inflation and higher costs of living, affordable housing is on the mind of many Vermonters. "Everyone understands that there is an acute shortage of housing in...
Comments / 0