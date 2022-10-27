ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Exploring the beauty of Vermont's towns (all 251+ of them)

Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State. But come autumn, its mountain slopes are anything but green. As the leaves turn red and yellow and orange, picturesque towns turn into tourist hotspots. Loretta Cruz and Aaron Agnew aren't your typical leaf peepers – they've come to the town of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the iconic area. Marshall Webb died in August after drowning on the property. Police say bad weather hit while Webb was swimming with his grandchildren and he was getting them...
SHELBURNE, VT
VTDigger

Credit union merger will ensure hometown service

I just took the opportunity to make a smart choice this election season: I cast my ballot to approve the merger of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union and New England Federal Credit Union. It took only a few minutes of my time but will pay dividends for decades to come.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling

“It’s clear that the proposed facility is a detention center first, and any mental health services they offer are secondary. We hope the Supreme Court can see through this clear perversion of statute by the state in an attempt to circumvent the laws and will of the people.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling.
NEWBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Conservative Legal Group Sues After Randolph Student Suspended

A high-profile conservative Christian legal advocacy group has taken on the cause of a student and her father who school officials said bullied and misgendered a transgender girl at Randolph Union High School. Attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, along with Vergennes lawyer Anthony Duprey, filed a lawsuit on Thursday...
RANDOLPH, VT
Addison Independent

Election denier spreads lies in talk at East Midd church

EAST MIDDLEBURY — The final flickers of the day’s sunlight were gently kissing the western horizon on Oct. 19 as folks trickled into East Middlebury’s Valley Bible Church, a grand, pearl-white edifice fronting a backdrop of trees stubbornly clinging to the last of their fiery-red leaves with a frigid Vermont winter approaching.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, October 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner

Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
RICHMOND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy