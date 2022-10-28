'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein's Salary EXPOSED By Estranged Husband Lenny In Court

Source: Mega

Lisa Hochstein’s salary for each episode of The Real Housewives of Miami was recently exposed by her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The revelation of Lisa’s surprising paycheck per episode of the popular Peacock reality series comes as she and Lenny continue to battle back and forth in court regarding their divorce settlement.

Currently, the 40-year-old RHOM star is requesting she receive spousal support from her estranged husband upon their finalized divorce, but Lenny has argued Lisa makes enough money from RHOM to take care of herself.

According to court documents filed by the 56-year-old plastic surgeon earlier this month, Lisa earns a whopping $30,000 per episode of the Peacock reality series.

“It is undisputed that [Lisa] earns significant income as a television star and personality,” the documents, first obtained by Page Six, read.

“Upon information and belief, [Lenny] asserts that [Lisa] earns upwards of $30,000 per episode,” the docs continued, “a reality show which she has starred in since 2012 and continues to appear in through the date of filing of this instant motion.”

Additionally, Lenny claimed – per the pair’s prenuptial agreement – Lisa was supposed to leave their marital home within 30 days of either partner filing for divorce.

Although Lenny filed for divorce in May, Lisa has reportedly “refused” to leave the former couple’s Star Island, Miami home. Because of this, as well as allegedly spending upwards of $455,000 on expenses for his estranged wife and their two young children, Lenny recently argued he has gone “far and beyond any requirement for spousal support.”

Lenny’s court filing earlier this month came in the wake of Lisa’ own filing, in which she claimed her estranged husband was attempting to “financially strangle her” in the divorce.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lenny officially filed for divorce from Lisa on May 20, although he initially revealed he and the RHOM were splitting up earlier that month.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced,” he said at the time. “A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

"I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply," he added before confirming he was already dating a new woman, 27-year-old Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.

Lisa later scoffed at Lenny’s claim she was “aware” of the split, and said she was “blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

"With two young children involved, as a mom, I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them,” Lisa also said at the time.