Read full article on original website
Related
The critics are wrong: Voting in Georgia, Michigan and elsewhere is easier than ever
Our elections have never been more secure, with verifiable paper ballots, audits and tests of voting machines and more transparency than ever.
Supreme Court poised to dismantle diversity efforts in higher education
SCOTUS’ ruling on the cases will likely reverse 40 years of legal precedent that protected race-conscious admission procedures in higher education.
U.S. Rep. Al Lawson: ‘I will always put the people of North Florida ahead of politics’
I have devoted more than half of my life to public service, and I am guided by the belief that the greatest gift an individual can give is service to their community. I begin each morning with a prayer and a firm promise “to do the people’s work.” It is this simple philosophy that defines me as a man of character and substance that always keeps his promise.
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud […]
12th Congressional race between Mike Doyle, Summer Lee remains under the radar
The race for the 12th Congressional District is seemingly lost in the barrage of ads for Pennsylvania’s higher-profile Senate and gubernatorial races. It pits state Rep. Summer Lee, a Democrat from Swissvale, against a Plum councilman who shares a name with the person who currently represents the area — Rep. Mike Doyle.
Comments / 0