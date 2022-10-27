It is with deepest sorrow that we announce our beloved Son, Wyatt Wheeler, passed suddenly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at age 27. Wyatt was born in Royal Oak, Michigan with his twin brother, Gannon, on January 22, 1995. When Wyatt was six, the family moved to Aspen, Colorado where he attended Aspen Country Day School. At 12-years old, Wyatt and his twin brother became the inspiration for an award-winning children’s book series, written by their mother and Keith Hemstreet, titled, Travels with Gannon & Wyatt. During this time, Wyatt co-founded a literacy non-profit, the Youth Exploration Society, and continued his work with JP Hall Children’s Charities, where he had volunteered each Christmas since he was a boy. After graduating from Aspen High School in 2013, Wyatt pursued a college degree at Texas Christian University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with a minor in Business in 2017. At TCU, Wyatt was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He returned to Aspen to start his career, getting his Real Estate Broker’s license and working for Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty in 2018. After four years in the real estate business, Wyatt decided to further his education and enrolled in TCU’s Neeley School of Business MBA program, and was on pace to graduate in the spring of 2023. This past summer, Wyatt and his brother participated in an internship at their family business, Enterprise Electronics, working in the automotive industry, which was one of Wyatt’s many passions.

ASPEN, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO