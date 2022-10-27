ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Jack Falahee, Eric Nelsen and Hannah James to Star in ‘Holly by Nightfall’ From Superhawk Films (Exclusive)

By Benjamin Lindsay
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Cormac Roth, Son of Tim Roth, Dies at 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died after a battle with germ cell cancer, his family announced. He was 25. This past July, Roth revealed on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with a stage 3 version of the disease in November of last year, saying that it had “managed to stay many steps ahead of me” despite extensive chemotherapy treatments and multiple surgeries.
TheWrap

‘Vision Quest’ Series With Paul Bettany in the Works at Disney+

“Vision Quest,” a new Marvel Studios series focusing on Paul Bettany’s title android superhero character, is in the works at Disney+, TheWrap has learned. The series, along with “Agatha: House of Harkness,” marks the second spinoff show based on the popular “WandaVision.”. The show is...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy