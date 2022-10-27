Jack Falahee, Eric Nelsen and Hannah James to Star in ‘Holly by Nightfall’ From Superhawk Films (Exclusive)

Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died after a battle with germ cell cancer, his family announced. He was 25. This past July, Roth revealed on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with a stage 3 version of the disease in November of last year, saying that it had “managed to stay many steps ahead of me” despite extensive chemotherapy treatments and multiple surgeries.

