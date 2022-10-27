ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs WR Julio Jones expected to play Thursday night vs. Ravens

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RiXGM_0ipNcEe100

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a long list of players who won’t be suiting up due to injury this week, but at least one big name is finally returning to the lineup.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is expected to play Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network’s Sara Walsh.

Jones has missed most of the season so far with a knee injury, after signing a one-year deal with the Bucs at the start of training camp.

Russell Gage has already been ruled out, but it looks like the Bucs will still have a trio of Pro Bowlers in Jones, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for Tom Brady to throw to on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives status update on OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens have more defensive reinforcements on the way, as head coach John Harbaugh announced during a press conference on Monday that outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be activated to the 53-man roster. Bowser looks to have more of a shot to play on Monday night in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, while Ojabo might have to wait a bit longer.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots players dumped water on Bill Belichick after his historic win and he actually seemed to love it

The New England Patriots got a big, 22-17, win over the New York Jets on the road on Sunday to get back to. 500 at 4-4. While the victory allowed them to shake off their ugly loss to the Chicago Bears last week, it also lifted head coach Bill Belichick into second place for the most wins by a coach in NFL history with 325 victories (regular season and postseason combined). He had been tied with the legendary George Halas going into Sunday’s game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Eagles soaring, Texans tanking

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The San Francisco 49ers are starting to look like a whole new team with Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. The Seattle Seahawks also look like a threat in the NFC West. Also who would have thought the Las Vegas Raiders would have such a putrid record this far into the season?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyler Lockett denies his 'no one cares who gets the credit' quote was ripping Russell Wilson

It’s hard not to read anything into what Tyler Lockett said on Sunday after his Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit,” the Seahawks receiver said after the win. “My high school coach always used to talk about that. When you look at this team that we have, we have a bunch of guys that are willing to buy in.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LT D.J Humphries day-to-day with back injury

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Minnesota Vikings 34-26 on Sunday with three starting offensive linemen missing. Left guard Justin Pugh is out for the rest of the year after tearing his ACL. Center Rodney Hudson missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury and left tackle D.J. Humphries missed a game for the first time this season with a back injury he suffered at the end of the Cardinals’ Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers defense coming to full strength heading into Week 9?

Even in a losing effort from a back-and-forth affair with the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers defense flashed some impressive and promising signs on Sunday. Yes, allowing 37 points is not a great sign for a unit. But the context of the game is important—and minor mistakes allowed the Falcons to hit the occasional (and often timely) big play. This should not, though, overshadow what the defense has been able to accomplish as a squad, even when not fully healthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers work out 7 players, including 4 WRs, 3 DBs

The 49ers on Monday hosted a slew of receivers and defensive backs for workouts as they prepare to take off for the bye week. Injuries at receiver and in the secondary have left San Francisco scraping the bottom of their roster for depth, so it stands to reason they may want to add a veteran or two to their practice squad to help bolster the in-house depth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alvin Kamara takes the top spot in our Saints player power rankings after Week 8

A team’s top performers deserve top billing, and that’s reflected in our latest New Orleans Saints player power rankings after Week 8’s shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s a new No. 1 in our list with running back Alvin Kamara’s three-touchdown performance rocketing him to the top of the list. But there’s more shakeup within the top-10 too: rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor clocked in at No. 8 after he helped erase superstar Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, and right guard Cesar Ruiz continued his march up to the board to reach No. 10.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy