Mountain lion spotted in Brentwood

Mountain lion gets away from authorities near Brentwood 01:31

The Department of Fish and Wildlife was looking for a mountain lion spotted near a Department of Water and Power facility Thursday morning.

CBSLA

The mountain lion was spotted near San Vicente Boulevard and South Gretna Green Way on Thursday, close to the Brentwood Country Club, at about 10 a.m. The lion was not wearing a tracking collar. Neighbors said the ordeal is a reminder of just how close their homes are to wildlife.

"Anytime we're close to residential communities where the back door is the Angeles National Forest animals can travel and you will see them," said Lt. Jake Coombs from Fish and Wildlife.

No injuries were reported. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary School locked down its campus.

Authorities did try to tranquilize the mountain lion three times but it escaped, seemingly unaffected by the darts. They later tracked it down to a tree where it ran away again.

"The lion took off from the area. It took an extensive effort to relocate the animal," said Coombs

Officers were able to track the lion when they captured it inside the backyard of a nearby home. They restrained the cat into the bed of a truck before relocating it.

According to Coombs, the mounting lion will be taken to the Angeles National Forest.