Mountain lion spotted in Brentwood

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Mountain lion gets away from authorities near Brentwood 01:31

The Department of Fish and Wildlife was looking for a mountain lion spotted near a Department of Water and Power facility Thursday morning.

The mountain lion was spotted near San Vicente Boulevard and South Gretna Green Way on Thursday, close to the Brentwood Country Club, at about 10 a.m. The lion was not wearing a tracking collar. Neighbors said the ordeal is a reminder of just how close their homes are to wildlife.

"Anytime we're close to residential communities where the back door is the Angeles National Forest animals can travel and you will see them," said Lt. Jake Coombs from Fish and Wildlife.

No injuries were reported. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary School locked down its campus.

Authorities did try to tranquilize the mountain lion three times but it escaped, seemingly unaffected by the darts. They later tracked it down to a tree where it ran away again.

"The lion took off from the area. It took an extensive effort to relocate the animal," said Coombs

Officers were able to track the lion when they captured it inside the backyard of a nearby home. They restrained the cat into the bed of a truck before relocating it.

According to Coombs, the mounting lion will be taken to the Angeles National Forest.

Shelley Randall
2d ago

People keep insisting on living where there’s Wildlife & then complain because they see Wildlife. The poor kittys have run out of room thanks to people ☹️

lisette
2d ago

this is what happens when humans keep encroaching on animals' habitats. keep your pets and young children, inside..and respect nature. I feel bad because I feel the animal's anxiety. 🥺🙏 praying that it went back to the woods..but,humans are everywhere. they build houses everywhere and on top of that, love to go to the wilderness..animals never get to be away from humans

