Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-NBA guard Eric Bledsoe arrested hours after signing to play in China: report
Ex-NBA guard Eric Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence Wednesday night just hours after reportedly signing to play in the Chinese Basketball Association.
Reggie Miller wonders where NBA players are in midst of Kyrie Irving controversy: 'It's been crickets'
Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller took a shot at NBA players for failing to step up and speak out amid the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.
Nets' Kevin Durant 'shocked' over Steve Nash's departure
Kevin Durant and Joe Harris both spoke about Steve Nash's departure from the Brooklyn Nets after their game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving seen as too radioactive to be traded
The relationship between star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t just spiraled out of control, it’s a fiery
Hornets And Bulls Finalized Injury Reports
The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls have finalized their injury reports for Wednesday’s game.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Alabama's Jermaine Burton back in spotlight as new video of Tennessee incident surfaces
A new video that surfaced Thursday night shed more light on the incident involving Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton and a female Tennessee fan.
Tim McGraw honors his World Series champ father, Tug, at Phillies game
Tim McGraw made the jumbotron at Citizens Bank Park, where he donned his father's jersey from when he was a player with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Tom Brady's dad shows support for his son as struggling Bucs take on Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received support from at least one family member on Thursday night as the team played the Baltimore Ravens.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Shocking video shows Chinese robot attack dog with machine gun dropped by drone
A Chinese military contractor unveiled a Chinese military drone capable of dropping off a robot attack dog featuring an automatic weapon mounted to its back.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Video shows rising boxing star standing next to Takeoff seconds before fatal shooting
Up-and-coming boxer Shakur Stevenson was reportedly spotted next to Takeoff seconds before shots rang out that killed the 28-year-old Migos rapper in Houston.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dead at 38
Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and current Cincinnati Bengals assistant has died, his sister wrote on Instagram.
'World's Dirtiest Man' dead at 94 'not long after' taking bath for first time in decades
Amou Haji, known as "the world's dirtiest man," has died at the age of 94 in Iran. He died "not long" after villagers took him to a bathroom to wash, according to local media.
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
Washington State mom Alesha Perkins slammed the Olympia School Board's decision to appoint anti-police activist Talauna Reed as its director despite her past.
Fox News
851K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0