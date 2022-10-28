ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Backlash over diversity in beloved sci-fi, Disney, comic stories

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJPof_0ipNa6b200

At New York's annual Comic-Con, where hundreds of thousands of self-identified nerds gather to celebrate the diverse and imaginative universe of science fiction and fantasy games, comic books, film and TV properties, attendees share how the fan universe is not always as accepting as it appears.

"There's a lot of racism online," one attendee, Christ Allen, told ABC News correspondent Ashan Singh. Allen - who writes and performs nerd-core rap music under the name EyeQ - is a fixture at conventions, representing the group Nerdy People of Color.

MORE: Review: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is a visual feast

"If you're turning around and you're saying, 'They're putting politics in my comic books,' you never read comic books," said Allen. "There's no way that you can look past the fact that most comic book creators always tackled those types of topics, right?"

Recent events have drawn attention to the presence of some racist attitudes within the comic book, sci-fi and fantasy universe.

Amazon's billion-dollar series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" features actors and actresses of color playing characters in J.R.R. Tolkein's fantasy realm. When the show was launched, Amazon Prime announced it was temporarily disabling reviews after the show's page was flooded with racist commentary complaining about the show's diverse cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BO3sp_0ipNa6b200
ABC News - PHOTO: Actress Sophia Nomvete during an interview with ABC News.

Sophia Nomvete is one of the first Black women to play a leading role in the Lord of the Rings universe, playing the dwarf queen Disa. Of the backlash, Nomvete told ABC News, "It is violent. It is harassment. It is aggressive. It is racist," and that "it has sometimes threatened the lives of us and our families."

"It's Middle Earth," she said, referring to the fictional world where the adventurous plots take place. "It's up for the taking. One of Tolkien's most incredible joys is that he writes so much for us to delve into. Everything is up for interpretation."

As sci-fi and fantasy films become less niche, and the expanding industry continues to push for more inclusive representation, a small yet vocal online community has been protesting in backlash.

MORE: Review: 'The Woman King' is indelible and truly inspiring

When it was announced that Black singer Halle Bailey would play Ariel in the remake of the Disney film "The Little Mermaid," racist comments flooded Twitter, with people writing #NotMyAriel.

The actress and singer Lea Salonga, who became the first Asian- American actress to win a Tony Award in 1990, told ABC News that seeing these comments "didn't make any sense to me."

"I think older actors of color who know what it feels like…should say something in defense of these younger actors," she said, "who are navigating their way through this business and, you know, hitting walls that they probably did not anticipate they'd be slamming into."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjJoc_0ipNa6b200
ABC News - PHOTO: Actress Lea Salonga during an interview with ABC News.

Joivan Wade, who plays the role of Cyborg/Victor Stone in the TV series "Doom Patrol" told ABC News the backlash is "sad" and "a reflection of where we are as a society."

"Why are we talking about the five Black superheroes that we can count on our right hand?," he said. "That is the problem."

"If we had created from the writers' room, from the creation, from the inception of all of these different characters and creations, then we wouldn't be fighting to then, you know, cast a Black actor as something that was fictionalized as a white character," he said, "because we would have our own."

MORE: Family files lawsuit against Sesame Place, alleging racial discrimination

"To the majority who are our allies, I would say there's work to be done to support us," Nomvete told ABC News.

"It's hard, it's tiring, it's emotional, it's exhausting, and it hurts," she said. "So please pick up your weapon of choice."

Comments / 9

Related
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

5 new titles hit Netflix today, including an epic fantasy movie with Charlize Theron

Another day, another batch of new Netflix releases to make our watch lists a little longer. Netflix on Wednesday debuted yet another slate of new titles that are available to check out now on the streaming service, part of a busy month that’s already given us everything from new K-dramas like Glitch and the final season of Derry Girls to buzzy new movies like the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. And we’ll get into all the details below.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
Tyla

New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema

People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
Refinery29

Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?

Content warning: This article discusses body image and disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Disney has received a wave of praise over the past few days following the release of a new short film, Reflect. While many of us have grown up seeing Disney princesses and characters with narrow waists and slender frames, Reflect represents the animation powerhouse's deviation from this trend as it continues its mission to better represent society's diversity.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
wegotthiscovered.com

A post-apocalyptic sci-fi stunner navigates a bleak and dangerous future on streaming

Thought-provoking sci-fi regularly tends to be a mixed bag; one that’s just as capable of putting a stunning new spin on a familiar genre as it is to disappearing up its own behind in the name of leaden pacing and existential themes that aren’t as clever as they think they are. Depending entirely on personal preference, you could end up feeling either way about Vesper.
The Independent

House of the Dragon fans spot disturbing detail in Rhaenyra scene that stays true to books

The first season of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic conclusion.Fans are already running through every detail in the 10th and final episode of season one, which aired on Sunday (23 October).Spoilers for House of the Dragon below! You have been warned!After Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) manages to make it out of King’s Landing on her dragon Maelys, she flies to Dragonstone to inform Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s death – and Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) subsequent ascension to the throne.The shock of learning of her father’s death appears to induce early...
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
ABC News

ABC News

892K+
Followers
188K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy