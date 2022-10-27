Read full article on original website
Alan Higbee
3d ago
What Idiocy! Who Cares if Some Clown Who Is on Their Phone within the Missoula city limits, Is Offended? It’s probably the most commonly broken law in Missoula! No Phone usage, While Operating a Motor Vehicle in Missoula! PERIOD!
Reply(2)
12
Anya Nuevo
2d ago
I remember Bozeman being a small cattle town and the college wasn't that big now it's a small California don't even go there
Reply(1)
6
Wayne Resser
2d ago
If you can't tell the difference between a man and a woman as well as let a little boy cut off his manhood you shouldn't be allowed to vote. I could go further, but "guidelines" and all.
Reply
8
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Energy rates to rise for some Montana residents
MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana reached out to the electricity co-ops and Northwestern Energy to find out if and when Montanans might see a change in their electric bills. We found out that customers of Northwestern Energy will see a 12.6% rate increase on their bill that went into effect this month. For residential households that use an average of 750 kilo-watt hours per month, this increase will tack on anywhere from $11-$15 to your monthly bill.
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State legislator Brad Tschida appeared on the Thursday Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners as he runs for the State Senate in District 49. Tschida was asked by a caller about the controversial Legislative Referendum 131. He read part of the initiative’s ballot...
Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation
As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We are fixin’ to screw up our kids’ heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
Fairfield Sun Times
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana woman, who went viral after she had shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf and bragged about the kill on social media, was cited for animal cruelty.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
NBCMontana
Breezy conditions today; next weather maker arrives tomorrow creating big changes
LAKE WIND ADVISORY is now in effect through 7 PM Sunday for Flathead Lake. Waves 1 to 3 feet with southwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Besides...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents can get a sneak peek at their new license plate design, and so far the reception has been mixed. The new license plate takes a dramatic turn from the traditional design with large, white block lettering on a black...
Fairfield Sun Times
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Fairfield Sun Times
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
With Summer Over, Why Is Gas Still So Expensive Here In Montana?
Remember a few months back when we were paying about 5 dollars a gallon for regular unleaded here in Montana? Do you also remember when the "experts" said that we would see a significant drop in the price?. Well, Montanans are still waiting. According to AAA, the average for regular...
Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned in Montana?
This conversation got started when I heard that New York State banned the use of the traditional wax device to light up the jack-o-lantern. Who doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore? The New York State Division of Consumer Services, BOO! It lays out all of the laws and regulations for Halloween in the State, calls for the use of battery-operated lights, or glow sticks to reduce the chance of fires and around decorations.
Heavy Snow In SE Wyoming Mountains Possible This Week
While the next few days are expected to bring pleasant fall weather to southeast Wyoming, a change later in the week could bring a blast of winter weather and possibly some heavy snow at higher elevations. But high temperatures could hit the low 70s in some areas over the next...
