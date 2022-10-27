ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Germany’s Rhineland

Editor’s note: Like Sam, I loved my time in the Rhine Valley, although I based myself in Bonn and Cologne rather than south as he did. His take on the religious history of the region is amazing, a wonderful contrast to my own experience. For more of Sam Spector’s adventures, click here to visit his index page.
TheDailyBeast

Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics

ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
Daily Beast

Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power

ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.
CNN

Why Switzerland built a 2-kilometer-long train

Made up of 100 cars and stretching for 1,906 meters, an electric-powered train has spiraled out of the Swiss mountains to smash a world record as part of celebrations to mark the 175th anniversary of the country's railways.
Mens Journal

A Trip Through Time in Northern Portugal’s Wine Country

Perhaps you haven’t yet heard—port is booming. Future Market Insights reports that the global port wine market is primed for a giant compound annual growth rate of 8.1 percent in the next decade. For travelers to Europe’s hottest new (but old) destination, that means the famous fortified wine’s eponymous region of Porto and the Douro […]
Robert M'call

The Sadistic Mind of Oskar Dirlewanger, Nazi Germany's Evil Man

You've probably never heard of Oskar Dirlewanger, but he's one of the evilest men in Nazi Germany. Dirlewanger was a convicted rapist and child molester who was pardoned by Hitler and given command of an elite police unit composed of criminals and ex-convicts. This unit was used for some of the most heinous crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.
shescatchingflights.com

The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats

From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover Lost 17th-Century Warship ‘Äpplet’ in Sweden

Swedish marine archaeologists have discovered the long-lost sister ship of the Vasa, a 17th-century warship considered one of the Swedish navy’s biggest achievements that sank soon after setting sail, per a statement from the Swedish Museum of Wrecks. With the help of the Swedish navy, the museum’s archaeologists surveyed...
The Independent

Why Europe has seen such a warm October

The weather in Europe is unseasonably warm for late October with temperatures in some areas closer to those expected at the end of summer and early autumn.The position of the jet stream, lower pressure systems in the Atlantic and a warming planet are all making temperatures higher than normal, according to meteorologists.The warm weather comes ahead of Cop27, a crucial international climate summit in Egypt next week.Meteorologist Scott Duncan said Europe had “never” observed warmth like this so late in the year and that records had been broken across the continent.In Austria this weekend the country recorded its warmest...
The Associated Press

New Italian rules could keep humanitarian ships out of port

MILAN (AP) — The new Italian government has prepared directives that could be used to once again prevent humanitarian rescue groups from accessing Italy’s ports, according to Italian media reports Wednesday. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi signed a directive Tuesday notifying port and other relevant authorities that the SOS...
cntraveler.com

On Location: Berlin Takes Center Stage in ‘TÁR’

Cate Blanchett’s fictional character Lydia Tár belongs in Berlin. It’s something the great conductor and composer determined not just about, but for herself long ago. She cut her teeth in the Berlin Philharmonic, conspiring with concertmaster and future wife Sharon (the great German actor Nina Hoss) to rise through the company’s ranks and take the podium.
Lord Ganesh

The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain

The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
maritime-executive.com

985 Migrants Await Port Entry in First Test for Italy's New Leaders

A period of relatively unimpeded operation for migrant rescue vessels in the Central Mediterranean appears to be drawing to a close. Just weeks after the election of the right-wing government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, three rescue vessels are loitering offshore with nearly 1,000 survivors aboard - and in an apparent return to regulatory patterns last seen in 2018-19, they have not been allowed to enter port.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Camino Frances , Pyrenees Mountains, France

I found this heart on my first day walking the Camino Frances . A pilgrimage journey from St Jean Pied De Port in France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. A challenge for this fluffy senior , I was struggling with the elevation gains. I took the wrong path in...

