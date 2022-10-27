The weather in Europe is unseasonably warm for late October with temperatures in some areas closer to those expected at the end of summer and early autumn.The position of the jet stream, lower pressure systems in the Atlantic and a warming planet are all making temperatures higher than normal, according to meteorologists.The warm weather comes ahead of Cop27, a crucial international climate summit in Egypt next week.Meteorologist Scott Duncan said Europe had “never” observed warmth like this so late in the year and that records had been broken across the continent.In Austria this weekend the country recorded its warmest...

