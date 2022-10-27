ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'

Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
TheDailyBeast

Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract

Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'

Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Us Weekly

Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More

Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. The Big Little Lies alum had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had […]
GMA

Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo with brother John for his 50th birthday

Reese Witherspoon has nothing but love for her big brother. The "Legally Blonde" actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet message and photo for brother John Witherspoon ahead of a milestone birthday. MORE: Reese Witherspoon wishes her mom a happy birthday: 'Please keep bringing sunshine into our...
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Goes Casual-Chic In Sweatpants & Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High Sneakers for Date-Night With Boyfriend Corey Gamble

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kris Jenner swapped her usual all-black attire for a casual ensemble while out with her partner Corey Gamble in Los Angeles today. The dynamic superstar duo was a coordinated cozy couple for the outing.
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss

It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
E! News

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Seraphina, 13, Seen Shopping At Petco On Halloween Weekend: Photos

Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted treating his 13-year-old daughter Seraphina to a fun day of retail therapy. The Oscar winner — who shares Seraphina with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughter Violet, 16, and son Sam, 10 — was all smiles during the outing in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. Rocking a casual wardrobe of shirt, jacket and pants, Ben chatted with Seraphina as they left a local Petco store during part of their father/daughter day.
