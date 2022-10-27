Read full article on original website
Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Reese Witherspoon’s Comments That She Doesn’t Look Like Daughter Ava (Exclusive)
Ryan Phillippe is giving his two cents, reacting to ex-wife Reese Witherspoon’s recent comments that she doesn’t think she looks like their daughter, Ava, despite everyone calling them twins!. In a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, Ryan said, “What I get a lot lately is they think...
Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'
Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
Reese Witherspoon teases San Antonio cameo on 'The Morning Show'
Could San Antonio get highlighted in the new season?
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Return
The newsroom drama is only just beginning. The Morning Show season 2 wrapped up in November 2021, but fans area already thirsty for more of the Apple TV+ drama — and they aren’t the only ones. “I saw Jen Aniston last night,” Reese Witherspoon told Extra in December...
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
Complex
Jack Harlow Addresses ‘Rumors’ of His Relationship With Lil Nas X During ‘SNL’ Monologue
Jack Harlow makes his return to Saturday Night Live as tonight’s host and musical guest. It’ll be his first time pulling double duty, but he was a musical guest on SNL in 2021 when Maya Rudolph hosted. In promos, Harlow seems hyped to host this week. In the...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher trade Instagram videos while promoting their Netflix romantic comedy Your Place Or Mine
After Ashton Kutcher shared a new video with his co-star Reese Witherspoon to promote their Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, that lead to the stars trading some Instagram videos of their own. It all started on Thursday morning when Kutcher, 44, took to Instagram to share a video...
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Giddy Up! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Teen Emme Shopping For Halloween
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting their teen Emme ready for Halloween! On Saturday, October 22, the newlyweds stepped out with the 14-year-old to shop in Los Angeles for some country western inspired looks, presumably for the spooky holiday on the horizon. Article continues below advertisement. The family seemed...
Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More
Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. The Big Little Lies alum had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had […]
Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo with brother John for his 50th birthday
Reese Witherspoon has nothing but love for her big brother. The "Legally Blonde" actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet message and photo for brother John Witherspoon ahead of a milestone birthday. MORE: Reese Witherspoon wishes her mom a happy birthday: 'Please keep bringing sunshine into our...
Kris Jenner Goes Casual-Chic In Sweatpants & Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High Sneakers for Date-Night With Boyfriend Corey Gamble
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kris Jenner swapped her usual all-black attire for a casual ensemble while out with her partner Corey Gamble in Los Angeles today. The dynamic superstar duo was a coordinated cozy couple for the outing.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss
It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Olivia Wilde Was ‘Hammered’ Filming ‘Drinking Buddies’ Because They Drank Real Beer on Set
Olivia Wilde starred in the movie 'Drinking Buddies,' which including a lot of real drinking. The controversial director explained what went down.
Spooky Families! Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ Halloween Costumes of 2022: Photos
Going all out for All Hallows Eve! Amanda Stanton, Khloé Kardashian and more celebrity parents have gone above and beyond with their family’s Halloween costumes this year. Stanton gave her followers an early sneak peek of her brood’s costume on Saturday, October 22. The reality star, husband Michael Fogel and two children, Kinsley and Charlie, […]
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to reveal all in her new memoir. The actress and wife of Will Smith announced she will publish her book in 2023, according to People. Although the memoir is still untitled, the "Red Table Talk" host will cover her "rise to stardom" alongside friend Tupac Shakur, her "unconventional upbringing" and "falling in love" with her husband.
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Ben Affleck & Daughter Seraphina, 13, Seen Shopping At Petco On Halloween Weekend: Photos
Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted treating his 13-year-old daughter Seraphina to a fun day of retail therapy. The Oscar winner — who shares Seraphina with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughter Violet, 16, and son Sam, 10 — was all smiles during the outing in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. Rocking a casual wardrobe of shirt, jacket and pants, Ben chatted with Seraphina as they left a local Petco store during part of their father/daughter day.
