Read full article on original website
Be Nice
2d ago
I know the little one is laughing. I on the other hand would be afraid of the dog hitting the swing. It's all fun and games until she gets hurt. To each their own but, I wouldn't do this.
Reply
3
Related
pethelpful.com
Little Girl 'Steals' Neighborhood Cat and Mom's Response Is Priceless
We all know that kids say the darndest things, but we can't forget the crazy things they do, too. TikTok user and mom @breannalarson4 knows exactly how it is, but if you need some proof you should see what her daughter did. Luckily, Breanna posted a clip of the hilarity to her account, and TikTok is loving it!
pethelpful.com
Great Dane's Reaction to Mom Not Being Ready for Bed Is Just Pitiful
Being a parent is exhausting! At the end of a long day, sometimes, all you wanna do is pour yourself your beverage of choice and put your feet up and binge watch your favorite TV show. And sometimes, well, our kids just ain't having it. And sometimes, that involves our fur kids.
pethelpful.com
Couple's Nightly Routine to Get Great Dane Off the Couch Is So Comical
Parents all have their own methods of getting their children to bed. That could include reading a bedtime story, turning on some relaxing music and brushing their teeth. Doesn't seem too difficult...well, sometimes. It's honestly a lot easier said than done though. And if anyone knows the difficulty that comes...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Sweet Snuggles for Little Boy Are So Heartwarming
Every dog has a personality of their very own, but some breeds--like Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers--are known for their sweet and gentle demeanors. George the Golden is no exception. Although he crossed the Rainbow Bridge in June 2022, his mama continues to honor his memory by sharing his precious moments with his followers.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's heartbreak as an abandoned puppy was found ‘curled up next to her deceased brother’
This starving female puppy was on the edge of death when she was spotted alone in the woods by a kindhearted member of the public. Sadly, next to her lay her dead brother. The rescued dog is now recovering in one of the SSPCA’s centres. Heartbreaking discovery. The SSPCA...
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
intheknow.com
‘Sassy’ toddler says her teacher will need all the prayers she can get in hilarious TikTok
This little girl had a priceless reaction when her mother said that they should send prayers to her teacher for having her as a student, and the hilarious video has viewers in stitches. From life’s big questions to funny clapbacks, kids can make some pretty amusing statements. The proof is...
pawesome.net
Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches
Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man. TikTok user Carol Christine, known as @956bigmama on the platform, posted a clip of...
pethelpful.com
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
pethelpful.com
Rescued Shelter Cat's Reaction to Finally Having Her Own Bed Is Nothing Short of Beautiful
Shelter animals are sometimes kept in sad conditions when they don't have the space or resources to provide these animals with the comfort they deserve as they wait to be adopted. One cat had an experience like this, and her reaction to the amazing conditions in her new home is too good.
intheknow.com
Hilarious toddler denies stealing a cookie when dad questions her
This TikTok dad caught his daughter eating a cookie and trying to hide the evidence!. Matt (@noi7se) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos of his adorably mischievous 5-year-old daughter, Faris. In a hilarious video, Matt shared a flashback to a moment from when Faris was not yet 5 years old, and was still an equally mischievous toddler. In the video, Matt catches Faris stealing a cookie and then denying the theft!
pethelpful.com
Dying Husky's Reaction to Baby Crawling for the First Time Is So Moving
TikTok user @hprealtor is going through such a bittersweet time. On one hand, she's celebrating the joys that come with being a parent, watching her baby reach different milestones. But on the other hand, her 11-year-old Husky is on the tail-end of his life. If that didn't already choke you...
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Who Was Just Surrendered After Being Adopted During COVID Is Just So Sad
Adopting a pet might be fun and rewarding, but it's a lot of work, too. You're also committing to them for life! A dog or cat won't understand what's going on if they're surrendered to the shelter (especially if they've been there before), and that's what makes situations like this oh-so-heartbreaking.
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Precious Reaction to Seeing Mom and Dad Cuddling Is Going Viral
No one likes to be left out when their friends are spending time together, so it's important to include all of your friends when making plans. One dog knew the feeling of being left out, so he took matters into his own paws to make sure he was included. TikTok...
Upworthy
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
A Two-year-old playing with neighbor's doggy went viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. We all love our dogs. They are loyal, funny, gentle and faithful. This cute animal can be a good option to spend your free time and freshen your mind.
'Keep My Kid Out Of It!' Nick Cannon's 1-Month-Old Daughter Facing 'Disgusting' DEATH THREATS Over Family Dynamic
Nick Cannon's one-month-old daughter, Onyx, has been the subject of hateful messages online just weeks after Lanisha Cole announced they welcomed their first child together. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cannon recently became the father of 10 after Brittany Bell gave birth to the duo's third child together. Onyx was baby #9 for the Wild 'n Out host.On Friday, Cole blasted the individuals who sent her DMs in a short but bold statement, saying that behavior will not be tolerated on her social media accounts."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," she wrote. "Some of you guys...
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Comments / 6