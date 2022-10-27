Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kuic.com
Check Out The “Community Angels” Holiday Boutique In Fairfield On November 12th!
The United Methodist Women at Fairfield Community United Methodist Church will once again be hosting their popular “Community Angels” Holiday Boutique on November 12th. Hundreds of hand-crafted items such as aprons, placemats, runners, quilts, ornaments, fall and holiday décor, greeting cards, baskets, jewelry, and much, much more will be for sale. The UMW also plans to have its delicious holiday bakery available. All proceeds go to support local charities. Thanks to its fundraising efforts, the UMW has been able to donate thousands of dollars to community groups in recent years. Fairfield Community United Methodist Church is located at 1875 Fairfield Ave., in Fairfield. The Boutique will be held in the Fellowship Hall on Saturday, November 12th, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.
KCRA.com
'I wish them good luck': Future of midtown belly dancing studio, thrift store unknown as building goes up for sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At 2131 K St. in midtown Sacramento, Jodette Johnson – whether it be through her belly dancing classes, collecting donations for the homeless or selling thrifted treasures – has learned to adapt. "I am very sad. Very sad. I am waiting. Maybe they'll sell...
Want to help the unhoused in Sacramento? These are the items you can donate to shelters
(KTXL) — Shelters and aid organizations in Sacramento that help the unhoused population maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help the needy. While there are staples like food, water and warm clothing, there are many other items that can be donated that are probably not so obvious. Loaves and Fishes: […]
Fox40
Destination California – Sutter Creek, Plymouth, Granite Bay
On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth. Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.
Citrus Heights community comes together to save Halloween spirit
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights family spent 19 hours putting up a massive Halloween display only to have it ruined by vandals, but the community rallied together to help repair the decorations just in time for the holiday. Nick Edens says he and his family decorate their...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Reset, an extension of the Auburn nonprofit Forgotten Soldier Program, extends a helping hand to first responders in need
Veda says he was “just walking by” the blue building on Lincoln Way several months ago when he saw the sign for the Forgotten Soldier Program. It wasn’t the first time Veda walked by. Finally one day, he approached the front door and entered. Donna Arz, Ph.D,...
roseville.ca.us
Native Plant Sale at the Maidu Museum
Join us for a celebration of native plants! Hundreds of native plants will be for sale from the Sacramento Valley and Redbud Chapters of the California Native Plant Society and Miridae's Mobile Nursery. Learn how Native American tribes have used these native plants for thousands of the generations and how today's tribes are revitalizing these traditions and local ecosystems.
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
Airbnb boom in Sacramento means extra cash for residents
SACRAMENTO — The short-term rental industry saw a boost after the pandemic; the city's Airbnb listings are growing at a rate that far exceeds Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, and Napa Valley. Events such as Aftershock, GoldenSky, and the Ironman competition brought thousands of tourists to Sacramento who needed a place to stay.Downtown resident Austin Cooper decided to use his extra space to earn a supplemental income; one month after beginning his journey as an Airbnb host, Cooper already sees the return on investment. "I can very thankfully say that it has paid our mortgage this month," Cooper said. AirDNA is...
rosevilletoday.com
Celestino’s New York Pizza
The closest thing you’ll find to New York / New Jersey pizza in Placer County! Pizza, great Italian sandwiches and tasty dishes. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Elk Grove Citizen
Elk Grove's nature park opens
The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Elks Public Safety Awards & Dinner to be held Nov. 17
Auburn Elks will hold its 37th annual Public Safety Awards & Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event honors public safety personnel from several Auburn-area and Placer County agencies. Here is the list of winners, as designated by each agency:. Auburn City Fire Department: Engineer Alex Lawton. Auburn Police Department:...
Stubborn fire burns at large Folsom home under construction
FOLSOM - A large home that was under construction in Folsom caught fire Thursday morning. A fire broke out around 4:26 a.m. at the two-story home being built at 1807 Ruan Court, which is near Serpa Way. No one was in the house at the time, firefighters tell CBS13. Ladder trucks were being used to put large amounts of water on what appeared to be a stubborn fire. Firefighters battled the blaze from outside, worried that the structure, which was primarily exposed wood, was too dangerous to enter. "Being under construction, it wasn't tenable for firefighters to go in. And without a life-safety component -- once we ruled that out -- it wasn't worth it to go inside that building," said Folsom Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Matt McGee. "We're going to risk a lot to save a life, but if we're only saving contents and a stick frame, we're not going to go inside." There's no word yet on what caused the fire, which burned for more than an hour.No injuries have been reported.
Future of iconic Stockton movie theater uncertain after bankruptcy filing
STOCKTON, Calif. — For nearly two decades, walking on the bricks and cement underneath the pink and white dome of the iconic downtown Stockton Cineplex has meant it's movie time. But, the drama now involving the landmark downtown movie theater is taking place in a courtroom. In September, Regal...
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
Fire destroys Orangevale mobile home, knocks out power to mobile home park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire destroyed an Orangevale mobile home and knocked out power to the mobile home park, fire officials said in a Tweet. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews were called to the Pioneer Mobile Home Park on Main Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Saturday after a fire broke out.
rosevilletoday.com
🎃Roseville Halloween events for kids and adults
Festive and Spooky fun heading into Halloween Weekend. Roseville, Calif. – Clouds have darkened the skies above Roseville as the waxing crescent moon takes flight this Halloween weekend. A chill is in the air as jack-o’-lanterns pierce the black of night. Happy Halloween Weekend!. A quick look around...
Terminals, gates and airlines: A guide to travelers heading to the Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento International Airport, also known as SMF because of its IATA code, serves the Sacramento Metropolitan Area and is the gateway to California’s capital city and other parts of the region. The airport is located in the northwest corner of Sacramento County, a little more than ten miles from downtown […]
KSBW.com
$90,000 in jewelry stolen from Sacramento store in bold burglary, owners say
The owners of a Sacramento jewelry store said a woman caught on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry did not act alone. Liz Shoes Best & Fitted Outfits owners Arif Shah and Amir Siddiqui said a group of four women walked into their store on Arden Way Monday afternoon when Shah was working by himself. Shah said some of the women distracted him while another woman, pretending to try on a dress, forced her way into a locked room that houses the more expensive gold jewelry.
Fox40
Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary
In 1993, Melanie diLuck wrote a magazine article about abandoned animals. Inspired by that. experience, she and a small group of volunteers founded the area’s first shelter with a no-kill. philosophy for abandoned, abused and homeless cats and dogs. No-kill means they do not euthanize an animal if it...
