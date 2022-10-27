Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders
I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
As election nears, Hardesty talks about homelessness issues, her campaign
Jo Ann Hardesty, a Navy veteran, former state legislator, and former president of the Portland NAACP, is in the final days of her re-election campaign.
WWEEK
More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session
In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Landlord rescinds 50% rent spike after affordable housing tenant rallies
After low-income tenants in a north Portland affordable housing apartment complex asked their landlord to take back a 50% rent increase, the tenants now tell KOIN 6 News the landlord is no longer increasing their rent for the remainder of the affordable housing program.
A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village
Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
Sewer work to close South Portland intersection for 2 weeks
Drivers traveling in South Portland may want to rethink their commute as one intersection will close for two weeks while the sewer pipes get replaced.
kptv.com
Jennifer Lawrence pushes for changes to Portland City Council on the November ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Actress Jennifer Lawrence made a video in partnership with RepresentUs, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on ending political corruption, to advocate for a measure on the November ballot that would change Portland’s City Council. The Chater Reform Measure would change how Portlanders vote for their...
Eye on Northwest Politics: Analysing the upcoming midterm election
This midterm election is unlike any we've seen in generations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Key takeaways from Hardesty-Gonzalez debate
The debate for Portland City Council Position 3 was telecast on KOIN 6 News on Oct. 27. Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off on Oct. 27. in a live debate hosted by KOIN 6 News ahead of the November general election on Oct. 27. Following a close race in the May primaries, the candidates are now in a run-off for a seat on the Portland city council. Hardesty, 65, is seeking her second term as commissioner after years of community and state activism. Gonzalez, a 48-year-old lawyer and small business owner, is vying for Hardesty's job....
Beginner’s guide to Portland’s many quirks and fun facts
Here are just a few Portland-isms that newbies may not already be aware of.
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
Officials say four fingers on the victim's right hand were entrapped in the machine up to the second knuckle.
Maker space welcomes ex-cons in Portland
At the Past Lives maker space, a Portland artist who served time for homicide now helps ex-prisoners explore the tool shop as they try to reintegrate into society Brandon Morlock was on LSD when he crashed his car in 2016, killing his friend and passenger Ryan Bowker. He served five years for vehicular manslaughter, during which he pledged to help released felons find employment. The Second Chance Act has highlighted how difficult it is for convicted felons to find housing and jobs upon their release into society, even when they are reformed and repentant. Morlock also believes prisoners are...
Watch: Hardesty, Gonzalez clash at KOIN 6 News debate
Topics ranged from homelessness, gun violence, affordable housing and more.Part 1 of the debate: There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a four-year term. Hardesty, 65, is seeking her second term on the City Council after years of community and state activism. Gonzalez, 48, is a lawyer and small business owner who founded a political action committee to re-open public school classrooms. The two candidates faced off in a debate covering the biggest issues facing the city, including homelessness, crime, increasing rent...
KGW
Proposed police training center gets support from Clark County councilors
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A statewide plan to add regional police training centers is gaining traction in southwest Washington. Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the plan this summer to create four new regional law enforcement training campuses around the state, likely including one in the Vancouver area, with the aim of relieving a major bottleneck in getting new police officers trained and patrolling the streets.
focushillsboro.com
A 250-ton Floating House Can Be Easily Built And Moved By An Oregon Contractor
Marc Even, who frequently has three unique homes bobbing in the water outside of his St. Helens facility on the Columbia River and are all at various levels of completion, advises against using a carpenter’s level to draw a horizontal line when building a floating house. He claims that...
KATU.com
Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween
Portland, ORE — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
Comments / 8