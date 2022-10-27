At the Past Lives maker space, a Portland artist who served time for homicide now helps ex-prisoners explore the tool shop as they try to reintegrate into society Brandon Morlock was on LSD when he crashed his car in 2016, killing his friend and passenger Ryan Bowker. He served five years for vehicular manslaughter, during which he pledged to help released felons find employment. The Second Chance Act has highlighted how difficult it is for convicted felons to find housing and jobs upon their release into society, even when they are reformed and repentant. Morlock also believes prisoners are...

