ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders

I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session

In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village

Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Key takeaways from Hardesty-Gonzalez debate

The debate for Portland City Council Position 3 was telecast on KOIN 6 News on Oct. 27. Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off on Oct. 27. in a live debate hosted by KOIN 6 News ahead of the November general election on Oct. 27. Following a close race in the May primaries, the candidates are now in a run-off for a seat on the Portland city council. Hardesty, 65, is seeking her second term as commissioner after years of community and state activism. Gonzalez, a 48-year-old lawyer and small business owner, is vying for Hardesty's job....
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here

The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Maker space welcomes ex-cons in Portland

At the Past Lives maker space, a Portland artist who served time for homicide now helps ex-prisoners explore the tool shop as they try to reintegrate into society Brandon Morlock was on LSD when he crashed his car in 2016, killing his friend and passenger Ryan Bowker. He served five years for vehicular manslaughter, during which he pledged to help released felons find employment. The Second Chance Act has highlighted how difficult it is for convicted felons to find housing and jobs upon their release into society, even when they are reformed and repentant. Morlock also believes prisoners are...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Watch: Hardesty, Gonzalez clash at KOIN 6 News debate

Topics ranged from homelessness, gun violence, affordable housing and more.Part 1 of the debate: There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a four-year term. Hardesty, 65, is seeking her second term on the City Council after years of community and state activism. Gonzalez, 48, is a lawyer and small business owner who founded a political action committee to re-open public school classrooms. The two candidates faced off in a debate covering the biggest issues facing the city, including homelessness, crime, increasing rent...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Proposed police training center gets support from Clark County councilors

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A statewide plan to add regional police training centers is gaining traction in southwest Washington. Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the plan this summer to create four new regional law enforcement training campuses around the state, likely including one in the Vancouver area, with the aim of relieving a major bottleneck in getting new police officers trained and patrolling the streets.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween

Portland, ORE — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...

Comments / 0

Community Policy