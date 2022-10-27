Montanans aren't mean but when out of staters jack the housing prices so much that natives can't afford to live here anymore, we hate them.
as a native Montanan I can vouch for the sticker for 99% of the transplants that have moved to our state in the last 20 years
when out of state ers move in the problem is they have no commitment to Montana or the town they live in.They bought their way in.Montana families worked,saved,volunteered as well as working as nurses,store owners farmers and ranchers! families in town that did not have ranch ground and seniors were invited to come out on private ranches to hunt for meat to supplement their groceries and have safe hunts.Community adults volunteered on the yearly Fair Board and as sports coaches for the schools! And, everyone had a gun in their truck window . Outsiders put up fences and locked gates..lf transplants want to be welcomed into towns that hard working families for multiple generations worked to build then they need to say " l love Montana and this town! what can we do to help keep it so special??! So,what do you outsiders bring to Montana and your neighbors???
Related
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
First Snow in Montana: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
Energy rates to rise for some Montana residents
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Breezy conditions today; next weather maker arrives tomorrow creating big changes
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned in Montana?
How To Avoid The Winter Blues In Montana
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
If Montana Towns Were Halloween Candy. Read The Hilarious List.
AM 1450 KMMS
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 19