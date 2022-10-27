Daidre L. Burgess began her legal career at Patterson Thuente IP as a law clerk in 2005, and in August 2022, she advanced to principal. At a firm where diversity and inclusion are considered vital to the delivery of innovative legal solutions, Burgess has built a thriving practice centered on patent preparation and prosecution for domestic and international clients in the chemical, biotech and mechanical technology areas. Her technology experience spans agriculture-related compositions, biomedical formulations, click chemistry, CO2 abatement, fuel cell technology, green fuels and materials, medical devices, consumer goods, printing, packaging and lenticular technologies.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO