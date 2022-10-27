ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Erika Stein & Kelsey Nelson of Morrison Sund: A Suburban Firm With Big Community Impact

Established in Minnetonka more than three decades ago, Morrison Sund PLLC is a general practice law firm with deep roots in the community. Its attorneys are trusted by local, national, and international clients to deliver the finest legal representation in matters spanning litigation; real estate; corporate and business law; trusts, estates and wealth transfer planning; bankruptcy and financial restructuring; employment law; and family law.
MINNETONKA, MN
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Daidre L. Burgess: A Clear Path Forward to Leadership

Daidre L. Burgess began her legal career at Patterson Thuente IP as a law clerk in 2005, and in August 2022, she advanced to principal. At a firm where diversity and inclusion are considered vital to the delivery of innovative legal solutions, Burgess has built a thriving practice centered on patent preparation and prosecution for domestic and international clients in the chemical, biotech and mechanical technology areas. Her technology experience spans agriculture-related compositions, biomedical formulations, click chemistry, CO2 abatement, fuel cell technology, green fuels and materials, medical devices, consumer goods, printing, packaging and lenticular technologies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy