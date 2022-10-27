In celebration of Portland Thorns FC’s 2022 NWSL Championship victory against the Kansas City Current on Oct. 29 at Audi Field, the club invites fans to come celebrate with the team at an NWSL Championship rally on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Providence Park beginning at 6 p.m. Stadium gates will open to fans at 5:30 p.m.. The rally is free and open to the public, and fans will have the opportunity to purchase food and beverages as well as NWSL Championship merchandise and gear.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO