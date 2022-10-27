ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate with the Thorns at the NWSL Championship Rally on Tuesday evening

In celebration of Portland Thorns FC’s 2022 NWSL Championship victory against the Kansas City Current on Oct. 29 at Audi Field, the club invites fans to come celebrate with the team at an NWSL Championship rally on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Providence Park beginning at 6 p.m. Stadium gates will open to fans at 5:30 p.m.. The rally is free and open to the public, and fans will have the opportunity to purchase food and beverages as well as NWSL Championship merchandise and gear.
First team to three stars

Portland Thorns FC has something no other NWSL club has: a third star above the crest. Yes, the 2022 NWSL Championship title belongs to the Thorns—an astonishing achievement at the end of an already historic season: A league Most Valuable Player. The most team goals scored in the entire league. A bench Mariana Trench deep. A team chemistry that seemed unbreakable. And all that clicked under a brand-new, first-year head coach.
Welcome home the Thorns at PDX on Sunday, October 30

In honor of Portland Thorns FC’s 2022 NWSL Championship victory, Portland International Airport will host a Thorns FC Welcome Home Celebration for fans and media upon the team’s triumphant return to Portland. Additionally, an NWSL Championship Rally for the Thorns will be held at Providence Park on Tuesday,...
