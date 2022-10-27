WILMINGTON, N.C. – Junior Charlotte Heath is in a tie for second place in the individual standings, and the Seminoles are in a tie for third place in the team standings after two rounds of the Landfall Tradition at the Country Club of Landfall. Heath is in a group of three players who are tied for second and is only one stroke out of the individual lead heading into Sunday’s third and final round of the championship.

