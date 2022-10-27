Read full article on original website
New Look Noles Showcase Offense in Exhibition Win
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Although the statistics do not count, Florida State Women’s Basketball put on one of its most impressive offensive displays in recent memory as it defeated West Georgia, 115-46, in Sunday’s exhibition at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Playing an upbeat, uptempo style and capitalizing...
Florida State Moves To 5-3 With 41-16 Win Over Georgia Tech
Florida State churned out a season-high 642 yards and held Georgia Tech to just 2-of-13 on third-down conversions in a 41-16 win in Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday afternoon. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis completed 24-of-38 passes for 396 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns. Running back Trey Benson led all rushers with 111 yards on 18 carries. Lawrance Toafili gained 70 yards on 13 carries and scored once on the ground and on a 62-yard reception.
Alex Knaff Claims M15 Tallahassee Title
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Former Florida State men’s tennis player Alex Knaff won his first professional singles title at the M15 Tallahassee professional tournament hosted at FSU’s Indoor Tennis Facility, becoming the first Seminole to win the tournament. Current players Andy Petrovic and doubles pair Joshua Dous-Karpenschif and Maks Silagy made semifinal appearances in the tournament.
W. Golf: Seminoles Tied For 3rd At Landfall Tradition
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Junior Charlotte Heath is in a tie for second place in the individual standings, and the Seminoles are in a tie for third place in the team standings after two rounds of the Landfall Tradition at the Country Club of Landfall. Heath is in a group of three players who are tied for second and is only one stroke out of the individual lead heading into Sunday’s third and final round of the championship.
W. Tennis: Seminoles Earn 12 Wins On Day 1 Of San Juan Invitational
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Kianah Motosono and Ellie Schoppe earned three victories each, and the Florida State women’s tennis team earned 12 victories on the first day of the San Juan Women’s Tennis Invitational. Both Motosono and Schoppe earned one win in singles and two in doubles, in leading six different Seminoles to wins on the first day of the championship.
Women’s Hoops Hosts West Georgia on Sunday
The Seminoles return six student-athletes from a season ago when the team made its ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament. Four new pieces have been added to the mix in freshmen guards Ta’Niya Latson and Brianna “Snoop” Turnage as well as experienced graduate transfers Jazmine Massengill and Taylor O’Brien.
McTighe, van den Berg and Curtain Tab All-ACC Honors at ACC Championships
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Florida State men’s and women’s cross country teams tallied three All-ACC honors Friday morning at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. The women finished fifth in the team standings while the men finished ninth. “Our men ran well today. They showed improvement from their...
Noles Stay Perfect Against Syracuse with 3-1 Win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Florida State volleyball team (15-7, 7-4) used some fierce serving on Friday night to defeat the Syracuse Orange (10-11, 6-5) in a four-set win (25-19, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21) at Women’s Gym in Syracuse, N.Y. With the win, the Noles improved to 14-0 all-time against Syracuse.
