New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws
With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?
There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
Opinion: Why Kathy Hochul will win
Recent polls have shown a tightening race for governor of New York, shocking political pundits and providing a surge of energy to Republican voters with over a week to go before the election. But for those of us who have worked in politics and campaigns for a long time, a...
Analysis: Downstate turnout key as Hochul references 'underdog' status in tightening NY governor race
Don’t expect to see much of incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in Buffalo and Western New York in the final days of campaigning leading up to the November 8 election.
Democratic Governors Association to start spending in New York
The group previously gave Gov. Kathy Hochul the maximum allowable amount of $69,700 soon after she took office last year.
Analysis: New York's gubernatorial campaign highlights polarized politics
The first weekend of early voting concluded on Sunday as voters are being increasingly bombarded with entreaties from both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin that seek to drive out the base of their respective parties. For Hochul, the push has focused on abortion rights, stricter gun...
NY Attorney General sues Ithaca Renting’s Jason Fane over low-income housing violations
ITHACA, N.Y.—One of Ithaca’s most prominent landlords has found himself in the crosshairs of the New York State Attorney General, as Letitia James announced Monday her office is suing Jason Fane and Ithaca Renting Company. In James’ announcement of the suit, she accuses Fane of refusing to accept...
MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day?
MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day? Deroy Murdock on October 30, 2022 If New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul had a magic wand, she would wave it and erase every voter’s memory of her stupidest comment at Tuesday night’s debate against surging Republican gubernatorial nominee, Congressman Lee Zeldin. After spending much of their showdown discussing burgeoning lawlessness across the Empire State, Zeldin observed of Hochul: “We’re halfway through the debate. She still hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes.” Hochul replied: “I don’t know why that’s The post MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day? appeared first on Shore News Network.
After redistricting, New York races could decide control of the U.S. House
Control of the U.S. House next year could run through New York, after redistricting made the state home to several competitive congressional races this midterm season. Nationwide, Republicans need to pick up just five seats to win control of the House — and New York is home to several opportunities. Races on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley and in the Syracuse area are competitive this year, with the margins expected to be tight.
DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a get-out-the-vote rally on Long Island […]
NY Proposal 1: What to know about the $4.2B environmental bond act on your ballot
Make sure to turn over your ballot. Voters will be asked to weigh in on a $4.2 billion environmental bond act New York voters are being asked to approve a plan to borrow money to fund environmental improvements. [ more › ]
FL Gov. DeSantis Stumping for GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin in Long Island
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Long Island on Saturday to stump for New York’s GOP gubernatorial candidate and Congress member Lee Zeldin, the NY Post reported. DeSantis was set to appear 7:30 pm at a “Get Out the Vote” rally Saturday evening at Zeldin’s campaign headquarters....
NYS To Stop Prosecuting Kids Under 12 In 2023
In 2023, Children under age 12 will no longer face arrest and prosecution for nearly all crimes, except homicide. Under the new law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year, local social services departments will set up what’s known as a differential response program with the child. State...
Zeldin visits Rochester as Hochul's lead in governor's race narrows
Hundreds of voters packed into the Chili Community Center on Friday night to hear from Rep. Lee Zeldin, republican candidate for governor, with just 11 days left until Election Day. He was joined by several other republican candidates and local politicians. Zeldin is facing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin said...
Election 2022: Early voting starts today. Who is on the ballot in Central NY?
Voters across Central New York and New York state can start going to the polls for early voting today to pick representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels. We have compiled a complete list of candidates and propositions below. Some county and local races will be uncontested, and...
Hochul issues New York state challenge to FCC broadband data
New York's ConnectALL program submits more than 31,000 missing unserved or underserved address locations to inform federal broadband data and mapping. √ Follows launch of state’s first-of-its-kind, address-level broadband mapping project. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York's ConnectALL office has submitted over 31,000 addresses from across the...
All New York State colleges will now have opioid antagonist in every housing unit
ALBANY, N.Y. -- In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Governor Hochul signed legislation Friday, that requires New York State College housing units, to have opioid antagonists, which can be life-saving in the event of an overdose. Resident Assistants and some other employees of the colleges will receive training and learn...
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
Second day of early voting in Central New York
Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early. “It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”. Jensen has been coming to...
Early voting begins in New York state this weekend
Early voting for the midterm election begins this weekend in New York. With races this year for governor, Congress and the state legislature, New Yorkers can vote early through Sunday, November 6th. Dutchess County Board of Elections Commissioner Erik Haight says early voting sites may differ from where people typically...
