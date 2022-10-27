MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day? Deroy Murdock on October 30, 2022 If New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul had a magic wand, she would wave it and erase every voter’s memory of her stupidest comment at Tuesday night’s debate against surging Republican gubernatorial nominee, Congressman Lee Zeldin. After spending much of their showdown discussing burgeoning lawlessness across the Empire State, Zeldin observed of Hochul: “We’re halfway through the debate. She still hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes.” Hochul replied: “I don’t know why that’s The post MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day? appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO