Opinion: Why Kathy Hochul will win

Recent polls have shown a tightening race for governor of New York, shocking political pundits and providing a surge of energy to Republican voters with over a week to go before the election. But for those of us who have worked in politics and campaigns for a long time, a...
Analysis: New York's gubernatorial campaign highlights polarized politics

The first weekend of early voting concluded on Sunday as voters are being increasingly bombarded with entreaties from both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin that seek to drive out the base of their respective parties. For Hochul, the push has focused on abortion rights, stricter gun...
MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day?

MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day? Deroy Murdock on October 30, 2022 If New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul had a magic wand, she would wave it and erase every voter’s memory of her stupidest comment at Tuesday night’s debate against surging Republican gubernatorial nominee, Congressman Lee Zeldin. After spending much of their showdown discussing burgeoning lawlessness across the Empire State, Zeldin observed of Hochul: “We’re halfway through the debate. She still hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes.” Hochul replied: “I don’t know why that’s The post MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day? appeared first on Shore News Network.
After redistricting, New York races could decide control of the U.S. House

Control of the U.S. House next year could run through New York, after redistricting made the state home to several competitive congressional races this midterm season. Nationwide, Republicans need to pick up just five seats to win control of the House — and New York is home to several opportunities. Races on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley and in the Syracuse area are competitive this year, with the margins expected to be tight.
DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a get-out-the-vote rally on Long Island […]
NYS To Stop Prosecuting Kids Under 12 In 2023

In 2023, Children under age 12 will no longer face arrest and prosecution for nearly all crimes, except homicide. Under the new law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year, local social services departments will set up what’s known as a differential response program with the child. State...
Zeldin visits Rochester as Hochul's lead in governor's race narrows

Hundreds of voters packed into the Chili Community Center on Friday night to hear from Rep. Lee Zeldin, republican candidate for governor, with just 11 days left until Election Day. He was joined by several other republican candidates and local politicians. Zeldin is facing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin said...
Hochul issues New York state challenge to FCC broadband data

New York's ConnectALL program submits more than 31,000 missing unserved or underserved address locations to inform federal broadband data and mapping. √ Follows launch of state’s first-of-its-kind, address-level broadband mapping project. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York's ConnectALL office has submitted over 31,000 addresses from across the...
All New York State colleges will now have opioid antagonist in every housing unit

ALBANY, N.Y. -- In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Governor Hochul signed legislation Friday, that requires New York State College housing units, to have opioid antagonists, which can be life-saving in the event of an overdose. Resident Assistants and some other employees of the colleges will receive training and learn...
Second day of early voting in Central New York

Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early. “It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”. Jensen has been coming to...
Early voting begins in New York state this weekend

Early voting for the midterm election begins this weekend in New York. With races this year for governor, Congress and the state legislature, New Yorkers can vote early through Sunday, November 6th. Dutchess County Board of Elections Commissioner Erik Haight says early voting sites may differ from where people typically...
