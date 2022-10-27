ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Secretary of State warns of election misinformation

TOPEKA — Text messages being sent to Kansas voters may be misleading, if those people wait until election day to vote. On Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office warned of misinformation sent in text messages to voters. According to a screenshot of text message provided to Democratic Rep....
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect Tuesday

TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the Cold Weather...
KANSAS STATE
Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

