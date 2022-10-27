Read full article on original website
Kansas Secretary of State warns of election misinformation
TOPEKA — Text messages being sent to Kansas voters may be misleading, if those people wait until election day to vote. On Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office warned of misinformation sent in text messages to voters. According to a screenshot of text message provided to Democratic Rep....
OPINION: Why vote to retain the Kansas Supreme Court justices?
This fall I will mark my ballot to retain all six Kansas Supreme Court justices. Yes, I know that everyone is entitled to their own opinion. So, as judges often demand, here’s the evidence supporting mine. I served on the Supreme Court from 2002 through 2019, the last ten...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The most influential pro-life group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key...
Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number
WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
🎤 Forward Ever: Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab about the upcoming November 2022 election.
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state's congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what's going on in court.
Leaders from Kan., nationwide react to attack on Pelosi's husband
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”. Members of the Kansas and Missouri congressional...
Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect Tuesday
TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the Cold Weather...
Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
