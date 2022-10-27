Read full article on original website
Related
Vigilantes at the polls were a threat in the 19th century, too, but the laws put in place then may not work in 2022
Author Edgar Allan Poe, the 19th-century master of American macabre fiction, may have died of dirty politics. According to legend, a gang of party “poll hustlers” kidnapped and drugged him. They forced him to vote, then abandoned him near death. Details are murky, but we do know Poe died in Baltimore days after the Oct. 3, 1849, election. The story, though likely untrue, is certainly plausible. Election Day in 19th-century America was a loud, raucous, often dangerous event. Political parties would offer food, drink and inducements ranging from offers of bribes to threats of beatings to encourage voters to cast the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Speier calls for collaboration at final town hall
At U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s town hall on the Coastside in 2017, more than 2,000 people lined the gymnasium walls. On Saturday, the capacity for her final town hall on the Coastside was capped at around 200, but the sense of appreciation and gratitude from her constituents still ran several rows deep.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'
(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sweeney and Cox battle for Senate District 27
WATERLOO – Two women are vying for the position of state senator in Iowa Senate District 27. Annette Sweeney and Sam Cox are running in the district that spans from northwest Black Hawk County, down to the border of Poweshiek and Mahaska counties, and west to Hardin County. Sweeney,...
Feehery: The COVID election
The first thing that Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, did when she took power there was get rid of the nation’s extremely unpopular vaccine mandate. In a week, COVID-19 effectively will be on the ballot in the United States. Democrats haven’t figured out yet that when President...
How to ensure election integrity and accuracy – 3 essential reads
It’s almost certain there will be questions about the integrity of the 2022 midterm elections. In fact, some concerns about machine counting have already sparked one Nevada county to seek to hand-count all ballots. Several scholars of elections have written for The Conversation U.S. about ways to ensure voting is conducted and counted fairly and accurately. It all starts with paper ballots. 1. Paper is secure Paper ballots, including those sent by mail, are not ripe for fraud, reported election law scholar Steven Mulroy at the University of Memphis: “[H]aving a paper ballot is a key way to protect public trust in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraskan congressional members voice support, prayers for Paul Pelosi after attack
Members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation expressed sympathy and shock after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked with a hammer in their San Francisco home. Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked around 2:30 a.m. Friday as an intruder searched for his wife, yelling: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”...
KPVI Newschannel 6
5 seeking Toomey's U.S. Senate seat
Five candidates are running for U.S. Senate in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In order of where they will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, they are:. • John K. Fetterman, Braddock, Allegheny County, Democratic Party. • Mehmet C. Oz, Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, Republican Party. • Erik Gerhardt, Pennsburg, Montgomery...
Comments / 0