The Department of Fish and Wildlife was looking for a mountain lion spotted near a Department of Water and Power facility Thursday morning. The mountain lion was spotted near San Vicente Boulevard and South Gretna Green Way on Thursday, close to the Brentwood Country Club, at about 10 a.m. The lion was not wearing a tracking collar. Neighbors said the ordeal is a reminder of just how close their homes are to wildlife."Anytime we're close to residential communities where the back door is the Angeles National Forest animals can travel and you will see them," said Lt. Jake Coombs from...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO