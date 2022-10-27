Read full article on original website
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’. Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went...
49ers Make Four Moves For Week 8
49ers promoted Willie Snead to their active roster. 49ers waived OL Blake Hance. 49ers elevated WR Tay Martin and DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
Saints Make Three Roster Moves
Saints released WR Keith Kirkwood. Saints elevated WR Kevin White to their active roster. Saints signed CB Chris Harris to their active roster. Harris, 33, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2011. He has played all seven years of his NFL career in Denver.
