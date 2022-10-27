Best photos from Auburn's winning streak over the Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn will be putting its six-game winning streak against the Arkansas Razorbacks on the line Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Not only is the streak Auburn’s longest active streak against an SEC West rival, but it is also the only active winning streak they have against a divisional foe. The Tigers will be hard-pressed to extend the streak Saturday though, they are home underdogs against the Razorbacks.

Speaking of the streak, Auburn has not lost to them since 2015, and outside of one close call, the games have not been particularly close.

The Tigers started the streak with a dominant 56-3 win in 2016 in Jordan-Hare with the Tigers running for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. The Tiger’s offense was nearly as impressive in 2017, winning 52-20.

The special teams took over in 2018, with Jordyn Peters blocking a punt and Noah Igbinoghene returning a kickoff for a touchdown to lead Auburn to a 34-3 victory. The offense once again caught fire in 2019, scoring seven touchdowns in a dominant 51-10 win.

The 2020 game is the closest Arkansas came to beating Auburn, with a botched spike from Bo Nix nearly resulting in Arkansas taking over and winning. However, the refs ruled in Auburn’s favor and the Tigers won 30-28.

Auburn once again won by double digits in 2021, winning 38-23 in Fayetville. Here are the best photos from the winning streak.