Western turnaround rewarded with fourth straight playoff appearance

COLLINS — The finish wasn’t as easy as it looked.

After three consecutive losses to playoff-bound Margaretta (8-2), Edison (6-4) and Ashland Crestview (10-0), the Western Reserve football team was staring down a 1-3 record after the first month.

But the ‘Riders responded with five wins over the final six weeks, winning those games by an average score of 42-13 around a setback to another playoff regular in St. Paul (7-3).

That stretch earned Western the No. 13 seed in the Division VI Region 22 playoff field, extending a program record streak of four consecutive state playoff appearances.

“I’m really happy for and proud of our seniors for continuing to play hard and provide good, quality leadership,” Western Reserve head coach Ty Stevenson said. “The fact of the matter is, they were always in the shadows leadership-wise from the group above them, which always had good leaders.

“They were kind of new at this leadership thing, and honestly I felt they did a great job of pushing to keep working. We could probably say we were a handful of plays in each of those three games in a row we lost where maybe we had a chance to do something and make it a different outcome. But very proud to see them go from 1-3 to 6-4.”

The ‘Riders will visit No. 4 seed West Salem Northwestern (8-2), co-champions of the always-rugged Wayne County Athletic League.

The Huskies run the spread offense, as quarterback Ethan Siders is 176-of-269 passing for 2,129 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He adds 75 rush attempts for 340 yards and 4 TDs on the ground.

His top targets are CJ Reed with 49 catches for 779 yards and 7 TDs, and Nolan Hartsel with 35 catches for 398 yards and 9 TDs. Running back Collin has 140 rushes for 834 yards with 8 TDs.

“They will throw it all over the place,” Stevenson said. “The quarterback is good at scrambling to throw. He’ll run it sometimes, but he really is on the move looking to go downfield.

“Their line is good and solid, and so is the running back. Just a very athletic team on the edges.”

Northwestern averages 32.3 points and allows 17.2 points per game.

“Defensively they are a 4-3, but sometimes it will look like a 40, other times a 50 front,” Stevenson said. “Mostly two-high with their coverages and led by a line that is solid with playing the gaps well.

“Their linebackers blitz a decent amount. They are more sound defensively than they are offensively, but just a very good team no matter which side of the ball.”

Western averages 25 points and allows 16.8 per game.

Running back Logan Wiegel has totaled 963 yards and 9 TDs on 127 attempts, while quarterback Rhett Grose adds 535 yards and 7 TDs on 129 attempts. Grose is 72-of-141 passing for 1,053 yards with 8 TDs and just one interception.

Chris Buchanan has 42 catches for 665 yards and 5 TDs, while running back Connor Dawson adds 424 yards and 9 TDs on 81 attempts.

Defensively, Dawson has 70 tackles, while Mason Kinney (67 tackles) and Braxton Balogh (64 tackles) each have three sacks. Jake Elkin adds 64 tackles and Wiegel has 47 tackles (11 for loss) with a sack.

“We have to be able to play ball control and run the ball,” Stevenson said of Friday’s game. “If we can control the clock early and keep their offense off the field that way, we can make sure we’re in a position to be successful.

“That will put some of the weight and pressure on them, and hopefully we have some fun.”