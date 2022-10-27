Read full article on original website
Spencer Beddes
3d ago
the problem is people come from another state and pretty soon it's well this is how we did it from we come from. l was started from here born here and am getting old and I will die here. I've been a lot of places and I think we are pretty lucky with what we have we don't need to change things to become where you left
Harold Baker
1d ago
Liberals are moving out of their state because of higher taxes and crime only to vote for democrats they are doing the same thing hoping for different results
Porky-da-pig
2d ago
Too bad for Bozeman. Wouldn't want a bunch of California types in my town either.
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
RECALL: Did You Buy These Chicken Patties From Costco?
Nearly 150,000 pounds of very common frozen chicken patties are being recalled due to hard plastic being found embedded in the patties. The bags of frozen chicken in question were sold at Costco locations. It's crucial that you check your freezer for these bags of frozen chicken patties, as it's...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Energy rates to rise for some Montana residents
MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana reached out to the electricity co-ops and Northwestern Energy to find out if and when Montanans might see a change in their electric bills. We found out that customers of Northwestern Energy will see a 12.6% rate increase on their bill that went into effect this month. For residential households that use an average of 750 kilo-watt hours per month, this increase will tack on anywhere from $11-$15 to your monthly bill.
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State legislator Brad Tschida appeared on the Thursday Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners as he runs for the State Senate in District 49. Tschida was asked by a caller about the controversial Legislative Referendum 131. He read part of the initiative’s ballot...
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana woman, who went viral after she had shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf and bragged about the kill on social media, was cited for animal cruelty.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Winter in Montana can be brutal, and it's important to make sure you're prepared. With help from our listeners, we put together a list of 10 items that you'll need in order to stay warm this winter. One of the most essential pieces of advice I can give anyone during...
msuexponent.com
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Fairfield Sun Times
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
NBCMontana
Breezy conditions today; next weather maker arrives tomorrow creating big changes
LAKE WIND ADVISORY is now in effect through 7 PM Sunday for Flathead Lake. Waves 1 to 3 feet with southwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Besides...
With Summer Over, Why Is Gas Still So Expensive Here In Montana?
Remember a few months back when we were paying about 5 dollars a gallon for regular unleaded here in Montana? Do you also remember when the "experts" said that we would see a significant drop in the price?. Well, Montanans are still waiting. According to AAA, the average for regular...
Drop box watchers in Arizona connected to national effort from ‘2000 Mules’ creators
The movement to try to catch illegal voting at ballot drop boxes in Arizona, which is spurring complaints and lawsuits alleging voter intimidation, is not the local grassroots effort it appears to be. The drop box watchers are part of a coordinated fast-growing national effort with thousands of volunteers who say they want to help […] The post Drop box watchers in Arizona connected to national effort from ‘2000 Mules’ creators appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
Montana Has HOW MANY Species of Bats?
As startling as they can be, bats are some of the coolest, most helpful-to-humans animals in Montana. That's a good thing because we have a wide variety of the flying mammals...but can you guess how many species call Montana home?. Montana is home to only 15 of the 1,400+ species...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves
At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
