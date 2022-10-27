Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester's annual Hill-O-Ween event attracts families from all over the city
WORCESTER, Mass. - The 7th annual Hill-O-Ween event took over Worcester’s Union Hill neighborhood Monday evening. It's a partnership between the Worcester Police Department, Saint John’s Food for the Poor and Worcester Academy. The event gives children who live in the Union Hill, Grafton Hill and Vernon Hill neighborhoods a safe way to celebrate Halloween.
Closed Chez Josef banquet facility in Agawam heads to foreclosure auction
AGAWAM — Shuttered banquet facility Chez Josef is headed to foreclosure auction on Nov. 16. Auctioneers Aaron Posnik & Co., of West Springfield, plan to sell the 1,500-seat. 52,000-square-foot banquet facility at 176 Shoemaker Lane along with about 10 acres of land with 365 parking spaces.
Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month
A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Moose spotted during walk on Emery Street in Palmer
A Palmer resident shared a video with 22News of a moose walking across a field in Palmer Friday afternoon.
spectrumnews1.com
City of Worcester urges precautions as respiratory illnesses rise
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester health leaders are urging masking, vaccination and other precautions as cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 rise. They are also urging residents to take precautions to stay safe, avoid surges and prevent further strain on local and regional hospital systems. The city is experiencing a...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct. 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,809-square-foot home on Wayne Street in Worcester that sold for $389,000.
Overnight road marking at I-90 entrance on Burnett Road Sunday
Final pavement marking will take place on Sunday, October 30 I-90 Interchange 51 ramps in Chicopee.
granbydrummer.com
Local woman makes history on Nantucket
When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 52 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,880-square-foot home on Maple Terrace in Three Rivers that sold for $260,000.
Stop & Shop awarded inclusion award in Chicopee
Stop & Shop hosts Viability Inc. for an award presentation highlighting its store's work to hire on Friday.
Traffic: Truck crashed at Palmer exit
A truck crashed on the Palmer exit on Monday, causing traffic to back up.
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. After nine years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFWs, this year we’re doing something different. Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire at Wilbraham nursing home
Getting Answers: does our soul survive bodily death?. Scientists and experts point to evidence that death is not the end and that our soul lives on connecting with loved ones who have passed on. Updated: 22 hours ago. Corona Street fire in Springfield damages multiple garages. United Way of Pioneer...
Multiple garage fire put out on Corona Street in Springfield: How to prevent them
There was a multiple garage fire on Corona Street on Saturday in Springfield.
spectrumnews1.com
The regular season wraps up on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. - The final week of the high school football regular season did not disappoint as key match ups took center stage Friday night. West Boylston (7-1) took care of business with a 41-0 win over Littleton (1-7). The Lions likely ensured the top seed in division seven for the state playoffs with the convincing win.
Westfield looking for answers as mystery crash destroys gate at Old Burying Ground
WESTFIELD — The Historical Commission is looking for answers after the wrought iron gate of the Old Burying Ground on Mechanic Street was destroyed last weekend, after a car apparently drove through it. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the gate was smashed in and ripped off its...
Missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock’s kayak found in NY lake, police say
A missing Springfield man’s kayak was found floating in the middle of a New York lake at the time of his disappearance on Saturday, according to New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, a 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, New York, on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to police. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. that day.
Comments / 0