Westfield, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Worcester's annual Hill-O-Ween event attracts families from all over the city

WORCESTER, Mass. - The 7th annual Hill-O-Ween event took over Worcester’s Union Hill neighborhood Monday evening. It's a partnership between the Worcester Police Department, Saint John’s Food for the Poor and Worcester Academy. The event gives children who live in the Union Hill, Grafton Hill and Vernon Hill neighborhoods a safe way to celebrate Halloween.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month

A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
WESTFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

City of Worcester urges precautions as respiratory illnesses rise

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester health leaders are urging masking, vaccination and other precautions as cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 rise. They are also urging residents to take precautions to stay safe, avoid surges and prevent further strain on local and regional hospital systems. The city is experiencing a...
WORCESTER, MA
granbydrummer.com

Local woman makes history on Nantucket

When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
NANTUCKET, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. After nine years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFWs, this year we’re doing something different. Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire at Wilbraham nursing home

Getting Answers: does our soul survive bodily death?. Scientists and experts point to evidence that death is not the end and that our soul lives on connecting with loved ones who have passed on. Updated: 22 hours ago. Corona Street fire in Springfield damages multiple garages. United Way of Pioneer...
WILBRAHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

The regular season wraps up on the 'Frenzy'

WORCESTER, Mass. - The final week of the high school football regular season did not disappoint as key match ups took center stage Friday night. West Boylston (7-1) took care of business with a 41-0 win over Littleton (1-7). The Lions likely ensured the top seed in division seven for the state playoffs with the convincing win.
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock’s kayak found in NY lake, police say

A missing Springfield man’s kayak was found floating in the middle of a New York lake at the time of his disappearance on Saturday, according to New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, a 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, New York, on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to police. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. that day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

