Read full article on original website
Related
Actor Evan Peters stayed in character as Jeffrey Dahmer for months to prepare for role
Evan Peters explained how he was initially uncertain about whether to play Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0