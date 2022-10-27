Read full article on original website
Elisabeth Moss says Jon Hamm made her cry 'real tears' filming 'Mad Men': 'None of that was in the script'
Elizabeth Moss explained that Jon Hamm made her cry "real tears" in the emotional goodbye between Don Draper and Peggy Olson in "Mad Men" season five.
All the celebrities who have left Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover
Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, many celebrities have made the decision to leave the social media platform. Last week, the Tesla founder showed up at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink as he closed in on his $44bn purchase of the social media platform.“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the world’s richest person tweeted, along with a video of him in the lobby of the building.Soon after the news broke, many celebrities revealed their plans to quit Twitter.“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” Grey’s Anatomy creator, Shonda Rhimes, wrote.Grammy-winning singer Sara...
