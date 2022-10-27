Read full article on original website
NXT UK Star Makes NXT Debut
WWE announced that their NXT UK brand would be going on hiatus back in August, with the NXT World’s Collide show back on September 4 serving as the final event of the brand. WWE announced plans to relaunch the brand into ‘NXT Europe’ in 2023. As such, the majority of NXT UK’s roster either moved over the US based NXT brand, or were released from the company.
WWE Star Officially Pulled From Championship Match
With Karl Anderson scheduled to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022, NJPW has addressed how this affects Battle Autumn. Scheduled to take place on the same day as Crown Jewel, Anderson was supposed to face Hikuleo in a match that had been announced before Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return on the October 10 edition of Raw.
WWE Has Interest In Another Female Talent
In light of the return of Emma – known in IMPACT by her real name Tenille Dashwood – WWE is looking to bring back even more female talent. Emma returned on yesterday evening’s (October 28) edition of SmackDown, facing Ronda Rousey for the latter’s WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.
Two Top WWE Stars Return On October 31 Raw
Two top WWE stars made their returns to the company on tonight’s October 31 Halloween episode of Monday Night Raw. At the end of last week’s show, Nikki ASH made her return after a month, now once again as her old Nikki Cross name and gimmick, wiping out Damage CTRL and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.
Important Reminder Ahead Of WWE Raw October 31
An important reminder for WWE fans in the UK ahead of the October 31 edition of Monday Night Raw. Tonight’s show will air at 8/7 C on USA, as usual for fans watching from a US timezone. The start-time for the show has changed in the UK however, with clocks going back an hour this past weekend.
Title Changes Hands At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
Here are the results from the October 28 NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event, featuring a title change. During the show, the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC and Aussie Open to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions. The duo are the second...
Karl Anderson Replacement For NJPW Battle Autumn Revealed?
Karl Anderson’s replacement for his scheduled match against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn has potentially been revealed. Anderson was originally scheduled to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo at the November 5 event. The star has since returned to WWE, and stated that he will not be honoring...
WWE Star’s In-Ring Return Announced
Last week’s episode of NXT was dubbed as ‘Tag Team Title Tuesday’, with both sets of NXT Tag Team Championships being defended on the show. The first defence came with controversy, when Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained their championship against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark after the match was restarted due to Stark pinning the illegal competitor in the match.
Former ROH Names Join MLW
With Ring of Honor under the ownership of AEW, Tony Khan has big plans for the company whilst some of its employees will be elsewhere. Amongst those names are the former ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster who is heading to the New York-based company Major League Wrestling. Per PWInsider:
Title Change Closes Out October 31 WWE Raw
Tonight’s (October 31) episode of WWE Raw saw a title change to close out the night. To open the show, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took on Nikki Cross following the latter’s return to close out last week’s episode of the show. During the match, Bayley,...
10 More WWE Forbidden Door Matches That Could Happen
WWE decided it would be a good time to break the internet when they officially opened up their Forbidden Door. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura would be returning to the promotion on January 1, taking on the Great Muta at NOAH’s New Year’s show.
Bayley Hopes To See Women’s Midcard Championship
Ever since WWE introduced the Women’s Tag Team Championship back in 2019, discussion has been taking place about what other new women’s championships could be added to the company. The inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions were Sasha Banks and Bayley, winning the titles in the Elimination Chamber match...
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Mandy Rose Was Right To Move To NXT
Booker T has said that he believes Mandy Rose was right to make the move to NXT, where she is the current NXT Women’s Champion. Rose has held the NXT Women’s Championship for just over a year, winning the belt from Raquel Rodriguez (then known as Raquel González) at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 on October 26 of that year.
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
Fans Notice Interesting Connection Between Released WWE Star & ‘Uncle Howdy’
The mystery surrounding Bray Wyatt continued at the climax of last night’s SmackDown show, when Bray Wyatt continued to shed his former skin in an in-ring promo. However, he was once again cut off by a mysterious man on the titantron, this time showing his face and officially referring to himself as ‘Uncle Howdy’.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumours That He Had Issues With CM Punk In AEW
Cody Rhodes made news at the beginning of the year, when it was announced by himself and AEW that he would be leaving his role as an executive vice president of the company, and departing the company due to his contract expiring. Cody then returned to WWE, arriving as Seth...
Shinsuke Nakamura Announced For Pro Wrestling NOAH Show
When Karl Anderson made his WWE return earlier this month, a lot of questions were raised due to him still being the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The idea of a current NJPW Champion wrestling in WWE brought with it the idea that WWE under the new regime would find themselves branching out and working with other wrestling promotions.
AEW Dark Spoilers From October 28 Taping
Here are the results from the AEW Dark taping which took place on Friday, October 28 in Uncasville, Connecticut. A ROH Pure Championship bout took place at the taping, with Daniel Garcia defending his gold against Brock Anderson. Other notable names in action included Athena, Rey Fenix and Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm.
Big E To Introduce NASCAR Championship Weekend In Phoenix
WWE has been having a lot of crossover with NASCAR recently, with AJ Styles recently taking a trip to NASCAR to take a car around the track. There was even a special SummerSlam themed car featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar that raced back in July to promote the big WWE event.
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Missed The Boat On Current AEW Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has stated that he believes WWE ‘dropped the ball’ with current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli. Claudio was often considered one of WWE’s most underutilised talents during his decade as Cesaro on WWE’s main roster from 2012 up until his departure back in Feburary of 2022.
