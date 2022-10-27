ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Candidate John Fetterman Is the Most Meme-Centric Politician in America

The 2022 midterm elections are going to be pretty close, and control of the Senate in particular stands on a knife's edge. Democratic hopeful John Fetterman is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz for a Pennsylvania Senate seat, and the race has been dominated from its earliest days by memes. Fetterman has attacked Oz for being from out of state and for being out of touch, and those memes have carried him a long way.
Daily Mail

Fetterman ditches hoodie and puts on SUIT for Biden to celebrate 'billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars' infrastructure bill: President thanks Democrat for running and says wife Gisele is going to be a 'great lady in the Senate'

President Joe Biden returned to the site of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse Thursday to talk infrastructure and appeared alongside Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman - who ditched his trademark hoodie and sported a suit for the occasion. At the top of his remarks Biden, whose microphone briefly didn't work, thanked...
Business Insider

RNC chair predicts the Senate will be narrowly split following the midterms, Oz will surpass Fetterman, and the GOP will retire Pelosi as House Speaker

The Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee made a number of predictions about the midterms. Ronna McDaniel said she expects Republicans to retake the majority in the House. She also said that the GOP will "retire" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee made a number...
The Hill

Democratic Senate campaign arm hits Oz with ‘Snake’ ad

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) rolled out a new ad on Friday targeting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz over medical views and products he promoted before running for office. The ad, titled “Snake,” is a part of the DSCC’s $33 million ad investment in competitive Senate races. The Hill...
Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
WKYC

NEW POLL: Tim Ryan holds slight lead over JD Vance in Ohio's US Senate race; Mike DeWine well ahead of Nan Whaley in battle for governor

BEREA, Ohio — With less than two weeks to go before the midterm elections, could Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat be on the verge of flipping?. In the race to replace the retiring Republican Rob Portman, a new poll released Wednesday by Baldwin Wallace University shows Democratic nominee and current U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan with a narrow lead over venture capitalist and author JD Vance. 50.2% of respondents favored Ryan compared to 46% for the GOP's Vance, with a +/-3.5% margin of error.
MSNBC

GOP candidate in a key Senate race draws laughter at a debate

New Hampshire’s Don Bolduc, as much as any Senate candidate in the nation, has eagerly touted his enthusiastic embrace of Donald Trump’s “big lie.” In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the Republican candidate not only insisted there was systemic fraud in 2020 — there was not, in reality, systemic fraud — he also bragged about his willingness to reject certifying the 2024 results if elected.
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Daily Mail

'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day

Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
WKBN

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate gets international attention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lights, cameras, and reporters were all around for the showdown between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman at the abc27 studio. “There have been no debates between these two candidates — it’s an important race — zero debates until this one,” said abc27 anchor and reporter Dennis Owens.
TheDailyBeast

Liberals Didn’t Do John Fetterman Any Favors

John Fetterman’s campaign might be the first in history to unleash an October surprise on themselves. There’s a reason opponents wait until right before Election Day to drop opposition research: It’s devastating. This week, we were treated to a clinic on why it’s better to get bad...
CBS News

CBS News

