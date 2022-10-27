ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to 'offset' development rules and affordability; police protest settlements continue

Austin City Council met Oct. 27. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials focused on several pieces of city rental code during their Oct. 27 meeting, which also featured discussion of several changes to local development requirements. The session will be followed by another regular meeting Nov. 3. After next week, council...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Transformative Justice Program receives $1M federal grant

The Williamson County Commissioners Court heard from officials Oct. 25 about the Transformative Justice Program. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its Transformative Justice Program, four years after starting the diversion initiative meant to keep young people charged with nonviolent felonies from reoffending.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Travis County seeks to expand internet access with St. David’s Foundation grant

Travis County Commissioners, along with St. David's Foundation and city of Austin officials, held a press conference Oct. 25 to announce their partnership. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Officials with Travis County and St. David’s Foundation are partnering to bridge the digital divide between the internet and Travis County families. “Together,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Homelessness coalition seeks volunteers to help with Williamson County point-in-time count

(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In January, the WilCo Homeless Coalition will partner with San Antonio-based Endeavors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations, to carry out a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness in Williamson County. This will be the second time the county has taken a count of those who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents

Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Grand opening for Round Rock location of Mojo Coffee set for Nov. 17

Mojo Coffee will hold a grand opening for its first Round Rock location near Mayfield Ranch on Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee will hold the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17, according to the company. The Texas-based coffee chain will occupy one of the tenant spaces of the retail center under construction at 3100 RM 1431, Round Rock. The small coffee chain has locations in Burnet, Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. www.mojodrivethru.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready

The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023

Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

