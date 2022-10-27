Read full article on original website
Ascension Medical Group now providing primary health care in Leander, Georgetown area
Ascension Medical Group opened a primary care facility aimed to serve Leander, Georgetown and surrounding areas Aug. 29. (Courtesy Ascension Medical Group) Ascension Medical Group held a grand opening for a primary care facility at 19376 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Ste. 200, Georgetown, on Aug. 29. The family medicine clinic aims...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Hays County judge
Political signs cover the roadside of South Stagecoach Trail for the Nov. 8 election in San Marcos. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Editor's note: This Q&A did not run in the October print edition of Community Impact due to space constraints. Two candidates are running to sit at the center of the...
New mobile food and retail property brings local owners together
The park brings together food and retail options. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Lawn, a turf-covered lot with mobile food and merchandise stores on South Congress Avenue, added its final tenant in early September. The entire space was constructed within six months by Cassie and Jay LaCourse. In addition to owning...
Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to 'offset' development rules and affordability; police protest settlements continue
Austin City Council met Oct. 27. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials focused on several pieces of city rental code during their Oct. 27 meeting, which also featured discussion of several changes to local development requirements. The session will be followed by another regular meeting Nov. 3. After next week, council...
Round Rock ISD adjusts some bus routes after county transportation project changes traffic pattern
Some Round Rock ISD bus routes have been adjusted to account for a traffic pattern change at the Williamson County Great Oaks Drive Bridge at Brushy Creek project. (Courtesy Round Rock ISD) Some Round Rock ISD bus routes have been adjusted to account for a traffic pattern change at the...
Round Rock officials approve contract for water master plan update to account for growth, rising costs
Round Rock Utility Department Director Michael Thane said the impact fee study requires an update on the status of the water system and needed projects in order to ensure that the fees are set to contribute appropriately to the cost of those same projects. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials...
Williamson County Transformative Justice Program receives $1M federal grant
The Williamson County Commissioners Court heard from officials Oct. 25 about the Transformative Justice Program. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its Transformative Justice Program, four years after starting the diversion initiative meant to keep young people charged with nonviolent felonies from reoffending.
Austin officials set new eviction, organizing protections for city renters
City Council reviewed several code updates related to city renters and landlords in October. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin leaders voted to establish new protections for renters aimed at staving off evictions and displacement, and allowing apartment complex residents to organize with their fellow tenants Oct. 27. The rewrites to portions...
Shops in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto prepare for holiday season as economy grows
I would say shop early rather than later because what they have is pretty much what they’re going to have. They can’t continue to reorder and get more stuff in just because the supply chain hasn’t caught back up yet." —Kim Kubula (left), co-owner of the Hutto General Store (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact)
Travis County seeks to expand internet access with St. David’s Foundation grant
Travis County Commissioners, along with St. David's Foundation and city of Austin officials, held a press conference Oct. 25 to announce their partnership. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Officials with Travis County and St. David’s Foundation are partnering to bridge the digital divide between the internet and Travis County families. “Together,...
Homelessness coalition seeks volunteers to help with Williamson County point-in-time count
(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In January, the WilCo Homeless Coalition will partner with San Antonio-based Endeavors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations, to carry out a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness in Williamson County. This will be the second time the county has taken a count of those who...
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents
Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
Q&A: Round Rock ISD board of trustees election candidates talk priorities in public forum
Community members gathered at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Oct. 25 to hear from candidates in the Nov. 8 Round Rock ISD board of trustees election in a public forum. (Haley Grace/Community Impact) Hundreds of community members gathered at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Oct. 25 to hear from candidates in the...
Grand opening for Round Rock location of Mojo Coffee set for Nov. 17
Mojo Coffee will hold a grand opening for its first Round Rock location near Mayfield Ranch on Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee will hold the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17, according to the company. The Texas-based coffee chain will occupy one of the tenant spaces of the retail center under construction at 3100 RM 1431, Round Rock. The small coffee chain has locations in Burnet, Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. www.mojodrivethru.com.
Orenda Education submits plans to rezone and expand Gateway Prep campus in Georgetown
The Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding the rezoning of the Gateway College Preparatory School site to allow expansion. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) regarding the annexation and rezoning of 52.48 acres at its Oct. 25 meeting. The property, located at 3360 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, has housed the Gateway...
Austin ISD makes policy tweak to allow nurses to administer Narcan in emergencies
Board President Geronimo Rodriguez discussing a policy to allow nurses to administer overdose reversal medication. (Courtesy Austin ISD) On Oct. 27, the Austin ISD board of trustees approved updates to the Wellness and Health Services Medical Treatment plan to allow campus nurses to administer emergency overdose reversal drugs if needed.
Georgetown Parks and Recreation to hire consultant for new recreation center
The Georgetown Recreation Center was expanded in 2009 for a total of 64,000 square feet. (Community Impact/ Hunter Terrell) The Georgetown Parks and Recreation department received approval from City Council to move forward with a feasibility study for expansion of the current recreation center and potential construction of a new facility at a meeting Oct. 25.
Round Rock ISD board of trustees approves maximum price for Brushy Creek Elementary expansion
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees Oct. 20 voted to set the maximum price the district will pay for an expansion of Brushy Creek Elementary School, a project funded by the 2018 bond. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees Oct. 20 voted to set the...
Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready
The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023
Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
