Read full article on original website
Related
CMT
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
CMT
Taylor Swift Announces Next Tour - And It Will Include Her Country Hits
Taylor Swift revealed her next tour Tuesday morning, and since its theme reflects her whole musical journey, country music fans can bet they'll get to hear a few of her early country hits like "Our Song" or Love Story." Dubbed The Eras Tour, Swift will launch the journey on March...
CMT
Vince Gill, Ray Stevens, Marty Stuart and More Tapped For Musicians Hall of Fame Induction
Awards show season has arrived in the country music industry, and ahead of the upcoming BMI, ASCAP and CMA Awards – and on the heels of Country Music Hall of Fame inductions – the Musicians Hall of Fame revealed its 2022 roster of inductees. Ray Stevens, Vince Gill,...
CMT
Trisha Yearwood Shares Her Bone-Chilling Ghost Story
Trisha Yearwood has experienced paranormal activity first-hand. In honor of Halloween, the country music icon recently joined Jeff Mauro, the host of the Come On Over podcast to discuss what it was like to encounter a ghost. While many disbelievers would call the spooky situation bluff, Yearwood has photo evidence to prove it.
CMT
PICS: Country Stars That Slayed Halloween With Head-Turning Costumes
Halloween has officially snuck up on the country community. Numerous hitmakers celebrated the spooky holiday early. While many attended costume parties over the weekend, others brought their children trick-or-treating. Maren Morris, ERNEST, Kane Brown, and more over-delivered and shared their jaw-dropping looks on social media. CMT has carefully crafted a...
Ben Platt Finally Talked About The Negative Reaction To The “Dear Evan Hansen” Movie
The Dear Evan Hansen movie was widely criticized online, particularly for Ben's role as a high school student.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Comments / 0