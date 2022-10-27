ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Trisha Yearwood Shares Her Bone-Chilling Ghost Story

Trisha Yearwood has experienced paranormal activity first-hand. In honor of Halloween, the country music icon recently joined Jeff Mauro, the host of the Come On Over podcast to discuss what it was like to encounter a ghost. While many disbelievers would call the spooky situation bluff, Yearwood has photo evidence to prove it.
PICS: Country Stars That Slayed Halloween With Head-Turning Costumes

Halloween has officially snuck up on the country community. Numerous hitmakers celebrated the spooky holiday early. While many attended costume parties over the weekend, others brought their children trick-or-treating. Maren Morris, ERNEST, Kane Brown, and more over-delivered and shared their jaw-dropping looks on social media. CMT has carefully crafted a...
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

