Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
PICS: Country Stars That Slayed Halloween With Head-Turning Costumes
Halloween has officially snuck up on the country community. Numerous hitmakers celebrated the spooky holiday early. While many attended costume parties over the weekend, others brought their children trick-or-treating. Maren Morris, ERNEST, Kane Brown, and more over-delivered and shared their jaw-dropping looks on social media. CMT has carefully crafted a...
Taylor Swift Announces Next Tour - And It Will Include Her Country Hits
Taylor Swift revealed her next tour Tuesday morning, and since its theme reflects her whole musical journey, country music fans can bet they'll get to hear a few of her early country hits like "Our Song" or Love Story." Dubbed The Eras Tour, Swift will launch the journey on March...
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Reveals 50 lbs Weight Loss
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is leaving fans speechless with his surprise weight loss. Mooney revealed on social media that he had lost almost 50 lbs. in the last five months. “For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day,” he explained. “And some weights. That's it!"
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
