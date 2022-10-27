ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
CMT

PICS: Country Stars That Slayed Halloween With Head-Turning Costumes

Halloween has officially snuck up on the country community. Numerous hitmakers celebrated the spooky holiday early. While many attended costume parties over the weekend, others brought their children trick-or-treating. Maren Morris, ERNEST, Kane Brown, and more over-delivered and shared their jaw-dropping looks on social media. CMT has carefully crafted a...
CMT

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Reveals 50 lbs Weight Loss

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is leaving fans speechless with his surprise weight loss. Mooney revealed on social media that he had lost almost 50 lbs. in the last five months. “For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day,” he explained. “And some weights. That's it!"
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
