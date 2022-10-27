HONG KONG – Oct 27, 2022 – With the continuous development of technology and Internet applications, the world wide web had evolved from WEB1.0 (read-only web), WEB2.0 (participative social Web) to WEB3.0 metaverse (read, write, execute Web). The unique features of metaverse – Digital Avatar, Community Driven, Immersive, Low Latency, Creator Economy, Diversity, Openness & Persistence enable you to be who you want to be, create what you want, where you want, for whom you want, and how you want.

3 DAYS AGO