Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans' ability to spend.
US News and World Report
Japan Carrier ANA Holdings Posts Half-Year Profit, Raises Full-Year Target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12 months...
US News and World Report
South Korea Probes Halloween Crowd Surge as Nation Mourns
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people including 26 foreigners during Halloween festivities in Seoul last weekend in the country’s worst disaster in years, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and tens of thousands of others paid respects to the dead at special mourning sites.
CNBC
Under-the-radar trend shows tech investors remain loyal despite major losses this year
It appears most ETF investors aren't cashing out of technology despite this year's painful losses. Invesco's Anna Paglia lists a reason: Investors are more loyal to the idea of growth than to the market's near-term swings. "You do not assess the growth of companies based on what's happening today, [and]...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Eyes Return to Global Financial Map With Summit Amid Talent Crunch, Geo-Tension
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong aims to restore its reputation as a global financial hub by playing host to a bevy of top Wall Street executives this week, defying critics who say a talent crunch and geopolitical tension will hobble its ambition. The high-profile summit is the first in almost...
US News and World Report
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
US News and World Report
Nitro Software Receives $320 Million Offer From KKR's Alludo
(Reuters) -Australia's Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc's Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11% premium to...
US News and World Report
South Korea Fears Further Economic Cooling as Concerts, Festivals Canceled After Halloween Crush
SEOUL (Reuters) - Across South Korea, events such as autumn foliage festivals and K-Pop concerts are canceled, and grief-stricken communities are putting off gatherings after a Seoul crowd crush killed at least 154 people, threatening to crimp growth further. A major K-pop concert called Busan One Asia Festival, set for...
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent
US News and World Report
Brazil Leftist Lula Wins Third Presidential Term to Redeem Tarnished Legacy
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a third presidential term on Sunday in a remarkable comeback for the country's first working class president, whose storied political career nearly ended in prison. A former metalworker born to illiterate farm hands, Lula has been the most...
US News and World Report
MENA, Central Asia Economies Show Resilience but Global Headwinds Loom -IMF
DUBAI (Reuters) - Economic activity in the Middle East and Central Asia was resilient with recovery continuing in 2022 but the region must guard against growing global headwinds and push ahead with reforms, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. While crude exporters benefit from an oil windfall projected to...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Congratulates Lula on Winning Brazil Election
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning Brazil's runoff election for president, saying in a tweet on Monday that he looked forward to cooperating with Lula, especially on the topics of trade and climate protection. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel...
US News and World Report
German Union Calls for Strikes at Airbus, Other Companies
BERLIN (Reuters) - German trade union IG Metal Kueste said it has called on several thousand workers to strike on Tuesday at 15 sites, including Airbus in Hamburg. The warning strikes are to last up to four hours, the union said on Monday. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Paul...
US News and World Report
Traveller Fined, Refused Entry to Australia for 'Significant' Biosecurity Breach
SYDNEY (Reuters) - An international traveller has been fined and refused entry to Australia after trying to bring meat into the country in what the government said on Sunday was a "significant breach" of biosecurity laws to protect Australia from foot and mouth disease. Australia earlier this year stepped up...
US News and World Report
Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng to Visit Singapore Nov 1-2
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng will visit Singapore from November 1-2, a spokesman at China's foreign ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
US News and World Report
China Names Chen Yixin as State Security Minister -Parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People's Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee during its once-every-five-years congress...
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
getnews.info
Take A Chance, Be The Pioneer Of The New Era With Nibiru
HONG KONG – Oct 27, 2022 – With the continuous development of technology and Internet applications, the world wide web had evolved from WEB1.0 (read-only web), WEB2.0 (participative social Web) to WEB3.0 metaverse (read, write, execute Web). The unique features of metaverse – Digital Avatar, Community Driven, Immersive, Low Latency, Creator Economy, Diversity, Openness & Persistence enable you to be who you want to be, create what you want, where you want, for whom you want, and how you want.
US News and World Report
UK PM Rishi Sunak Congratulates Lula on Brazil Election Victory
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in Brazil's election, saying he looked forward to coordinating on issues including protecting the planet's natural resources. "I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK...
getnews.info
$GULF, official sponsor & partner in the most anticipated blockchain summit in 2022, Istanbul Blockchain Week.
Along with more than 20 reputable international companies, on top of them Binance, Crypto.com, Nasdaq Stock Exchange, Coinbase, Mastercard, Sandbox, OKX, Coingecko, CoinMarketCap and many others, $GULF will participate as a sponsor in the largest blockchain gathering that will be held in the most adopted city for cryptocurrency, Istanbul, which is known as a hub of trade and thirst for blockchain technology.
Comments / 0