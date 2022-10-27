ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

By Reuters, Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday.

The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth and as labor and delivery expenses continue to swell.

The news comes at the end of a rough week for big tech, as it was revealed Tuesday that Alphabet's shares had dropped six percent after reporting their slowest sales growth since 2013, while Meta's disappointing quarterly results after the closing bell sent shares down 11.5 percent in after-hours trading Wednesday.

Amazon has sought higher revenue in all places. It raised fees for its fast-shipping club Prime up to an annual 43 percent in Europe this quarter. It imposed a fuel and inflation surcharge on some merchants, and for the first time it had not one, but two cornerstone sales events in a year: Prime Day in July, and the Prime Early Access Sale this month.

These efforts might not pay off. Amazon's net sales were $127.1 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, little lower than analysts' expectations of $127.46 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

And for the holiday quarter, the world's biggest online retailer forecast net sales of between $140billion and $148billion. Analysts were expecting $155.15billion.

Amazon Web Services, the company's lucrative data-storage and computing division serving enterprises, only helped so much. While it provided much-needed operating income, just like Microsoft, Amazon fell short of estimates.

It increased third-quarter cloud sales 28 percent to $20.5billion, while analysts had expected more than $21.1billion.

Facing high inflation and receding consumer demand, new Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has raced to control costs across Amazon's vast array of businesses.

For months, the online retailer has slowed warehouse openings and refrained from filling some open positions. It announced it would shut down its virtual healthcare service by year end, and it is scaling back a long-touted effort to deliver goods via small autonomous sidewalk cars.

Google's parent company Alphabet missed expectations with its latest earnings report
Meta's disappointing quarterly results after the closing bell sent shares down 11.5 percent in after-hours trading 

Its peers have seen few bright spots. In the retail sector, US online sales are expected to rise at their slowest pace in years this holiday season.

Results in the tech industry were just as poor this week for cloud-computing rivals Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google, adding to recession fears. US consumer confidence did a U-turn in October.

Amazon's net income decreased to $2.9billion in the third quarter, ahead of analysts' average estimate of a $2.2billion profit, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In a statement, Jassy said: 'There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment, and we'll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets.'

Worldwide shipping costs grew 10 percent in the third quarter to $19.9 billion.

Comments / 302

Your room smells like ass
3d ago

The logic of companies that raise prices and fees and then wonder why people aren’t buying their products anymore, escapes me.

Reply(33)
189
AF
3d ago

Declining demand, means less profits means they will raise their prices to make up for the shortfall. Consumer ALWAYS lose when corporations like Amazon destroy the country and leave you with little choice.

Reply(9)
75
Mary Liz
3d ago

Maybe, just maybe if the big money mgmt could actually absorb some of the increased costs, and not pass them directly to their customers, which of course means less money for them, but certainly would be a wise choice....Schooner Tuna style

Reply(6)
31
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

