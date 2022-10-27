Read full article on original website
A Number of Renowned Speakers are Expected to Take Part in Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
[Singapore] Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, the place that has been chosen by FINEXPO to hold Blockchain Fest 2023. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. Blockchain Fest Singapore is one of the most interactive events in South East Asia on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Mining, Gaming and Gambling, Online Payments, Investment and Fintech Industry.
Elon Musk Rejected FTX CEO’s Investment Offer of $8B-$15B
Sam Bankman-Fried, expressed early interest in making an investment. Musk and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had a short text conversation in April. An agreement for Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, to purchase Twitter was finalized on Friday, October 28. Since then, a lot has taken place, with Musk unveiling content filtering measures and much more.
Dogecoin Replaced Cardano to Rank as the Sixth-Largest Cryptocurrency
DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain. With the surge to six-month highs, DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who has long been a supporter of DOGE, appears to be bolstering DOGE after completing his acquisition of Twitter. Musk has previously advocated for DOGE as a way to tax users for their tweets and stop spam and bots on Twitter.
1 Month To Go For Agora’s 10th Global Blockchain Congress on November 23rd and 24th in Dubai, the UAE.
The 10th edition of the world-renowned flagshipGlobal Blockchain Congressby Agora Group is 1 month away!. The 10th GBC is a celebration of the combined influence of our staff, our clients, our partners, and all the investors who continue to demonstrate their solid faith in the future of Blockchain. This edition’s main themes are: Digital Assets’ Regulations in the GCC, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs.
Shiba Inu Enters Top 5 Crypto Gainers List on Robinhood
A new whale purchased 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens for $37.46 million. According to the Shibburn website, Shiba Inu burn rates have gone up by 443%. Shiba Inu’s enormous price spike over the previous week has propelled it into Robinhood’s top five most profitable cryptocurrencies this week. Since the beginning of the week, Shiba Inu has increased in value by 18%, making it the fourth most profitable cryptocurrency on Robinhood. Among other cryptocurrencies in the list cryptocurrencies, SHIB was following Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE).
Automobile Giant General Motors (GM) Halts Twitter Ads
Several advertisers have threatened to pull their money if Trump’s ban is revoked. GM is a direct rival of Elon Musk’s Tesla electric vehicle startup. Twitter has come under assault from companies and current advertisers in the days after Elon Musk seized control of the company’s headquarters. If Elon Musk chooses to reinstate former US President Donald Trump to Twitter, several advertisers have threatened to pull their money.
