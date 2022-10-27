DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain. With the surge to six-month highs, DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who has long been a supporter of DOGE, appears to be bolstering DOGE after completing his acquisition of Twitter. Musk has previously advocated for DOGE as a way to tax users for their tweets and stop spam and bots on Twitter.

1 DAY AGO