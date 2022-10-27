Read full article on original website
Binance Releases Series of Educational Resources to Demystify Crypto This Halloween
This Halloween, Binance is starting an educational series that attempts to simplify the world of Web3, taking the weird out of crypto and giving people one less thing to be afraid of on this year’s Halloween. Nearly 30 percent of respondents in a recent social media poll* to find...
DappRadar’s Blockchain Behavior Report: Reddit Paving the Way for Growing Crypto Adoption?
The most important consumer trends that influenced the blockchain market in Q3 of 2022 are detailed in the report by DappRadar. Developers working on Web3 keep on anyhow despite the gloomy state of the macroeconomy as a whole. The approach utilized to hide the fact that the 40,000 assets were...
Coin98 Adds Fiat Buyout For Multiple Crypto’s Including SHIB
Simplex is powered by Nuvei, a leader in global payments technology. Coin98 gives its customers access to a non-custodial multi-chain wallet. Coin98, an all-in-one DeFi platform based in Vietnam, has recently announced the introduction of a new upgrade on the fiat on-ramp functionality in cooperation with a regulated financial institution, Simplex. Users may use this function to purchase Shiba Inu and more than 170 other cryptocurrencies using over 100 different fiats (using methods like VISA, Mastercard, and others).
Polkadot Privacy Project Manta Network Seeks Largest Trusted Setup Ever in Crypto
Another reliable system for crypto is being developed, and it involves everything from blowtorching computers to employing radioactive dust from Chernobyl. This is the biggest one so far. Manta Network’s development team, P0xeidon Labs, has revealed that they would be using a trusted setup ceremony to introduce their private payments app.
Marketplace For Buying Telegram Handles Now Live
If no one bids more than the minimal amount, the starting price will drop each day. The Open Network (TON), a blockchain, was used to establish the marketplace. On Thursday, the popular messaging app Telegram introduced a marketplace for user names on the service. The Open Network (TON), whose token is known as Toncoin (TON), is essentially the natural successor of Telegram’s original independent blockchain plans. These plans were rejected by federal authorities two years ago.
Shiba Inu Enters Top 5 Crypto Gainers List on Robinhood
A new whale purchased 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens for $37.46 million. According to the Shibburn website, Shiba Inu burn rates have gone up by 443%. Shiba Inu’s enormous price spike over the previous week has propelled it into Robinhood’s top five most profitable cryptocurrencies this week. Since the beginning of the week, Shiba Inu has increased in value by 18%, making it the fourth most profitable cryptocurrency on Robinhood. Among other cryptocurrencies in the list cryptocurrencies, SHIB was following Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE).
Dogecoin Witnesses $33.11M Liquidation Amid Musk Fiasco
The Elon Musk Twitter acquisition, worth $44 billion, helped propel the price. During its recent upswing, Dogecoin jumped into the top 10 cryptocurrency rankings. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE), the biggest meme cryptocurrency, surged by over 110%, surpassing the $0.135 barrier that had previously served as a formidable barrier. The Elon Musk Twitter acquisition, worth $44 billion, helped propel the price in an unprecedented direction.
Genesis Trading’s Q3 Report Below Par Amid Sluggish Market
Genesis saw a precipitous 44% drop in spot trading volume. There were a total of $4.9 billion in active loans in the 2022 third quarter. Genesis Trading, a cryptocurrency brokerage, has released a new analysis detailing the effects of the current market drop on the cryptocurrency loan sector. Genesis originated $8.4 billion in loans in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of almost 80% from the previous year’s corresponding period.
Hong Kong Turns to Legalize Retail Crypto Trading
Licensing program will permit Hong Kong retail trading. Hong Kong includes setting up a mechanism to approve exchange-traded funds. Hong Kong is turning toward a friendlier regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies with a plan to authorize retail trading. Retail trading will be permitted via a planned required licensing program for cryptocurrency platforms, which is expected to go into effect in March upcoming year.
Ava Labs to Launch First Web3 Game, Partners With BLRD
BLRD’s latest cooperation will help them expand into the blockchain gaming market. Avalanche will provide BLRD with assistance in multiple areas. On Thursday, October 27th, Ava Labs and BLRD, a subsidiary of the Japanese gaming business, revealed their strategic alliance and their intention to release the first Web3 game in 2023.
Dogecoin Replaced Cardano to Rank as the Sixth-Largest Cryptocurrency
DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain. With the surge to six-month highs, DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who has long been a supporter of DOGE, appears to be bolstering DOGE after completing his acquisition of Twitter. Musk has previously advocated for DOGE as a way to tax users for their tweets and stop spam and bots on Twitter.
Binance Endorsed $500 Million Investment in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Binance first made its intentions to support Musk’s purchase of Twitter known in an SEC filing in May of this year. Musk reportedly sealed the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion late on Thursday. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, stated that it has invested shares...
Visa Files Trademark Application in Regards to Crypto and NFT
USPTO-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed details. Trademark applications 97643605 and 97643607 were submitted on October 22. Visa has filed two trademark applications in an effort to develop a crypto and NFT services platform and signal its intent to completely immerse itself in the cryptocurrency and NFT market. Both the...
Bitcoin Breakouts the Slope and Sets Best Week in Three Months
Bitcoin price increased by around 7% in the last 7 days. Ethereum climbed by over 21% with a market cap of 193 $billion. The king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), surged beyond $20,000 and fueled the bullish in the crypto market. Following that, the global cryptocurrency market is in a gradual upward trend and has reclaimed the $1 trillion mark. According to CoinGecko, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies is $1.05 trillion, which climbed by around 3% in the last day.
Elon Musk Rejected FTX CEO’s Investment Offer of $8B-$15B
Sam Bankman-Fried, expressed early interest in making an investment. Musk and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had a short text conversation in April. An agreement for Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, to purchase Twitter was finalized on Friday, October 28. Since then, a lot has taken place, with Musk unveiling content filtering measures and much more.
NFT Marketplace LooksRare Makes Creator Royalties Optional
Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden took a similar tack earlier this month. LooksRare also said that it will allocate 25% of its protocol fee to authors. With today’s announcement, Ethereum NFT marketplace LooksRare has joined the growing trend of NFT marketplaces abandoning enforcement of creator royalties by no longer requiring traders to pay these fees on transactions.
Celsius Bankruptcy Case Trustee Criticizes $2.96M Bonus Scheme
In its Oct. 27 supporting statement for the objection, the trustee harshly criticized Celsius. Paying executives more in anticipation of a reorganization may seem counterproductive. U.S. trustee William Harrington is objecting to a Celsius motion. That would pay $2.96 million in retention bonuses to 62 of the company’s 275 workers....
MakerDAO Community Divided Over Recent MIP Proposal
This Monday’s vote was not an executive vote but rather a ratification vote. The move has been credited for advancing the project’s greatest restructure in its history. As time goes on, MakerDAO gets closer to its “Endgame.” DeFi’s de facto central bank will establish so-called MetaDAOs and activate a new vault after a majority vote on Monday approved the introduction of eight Maker Improvement Proposals (MIP) to bring in additional money for the protocol.
$2500 Fine For Misleading Information Being Reinstated by PayPal?
On November 3rd, the new restricted-expression policy will go into effect. It has the ability to initiate automatic withdrawals from users. Rumor on social media platforms is that PayPal has reinstated its $2,500 fine for each time the business determines a user has posted false information. The financial services behemoth included a clause in its terms and conditions that allowed them the right to take $2,500 from customers’ accounts a few weeks earlier.
Stablecoin Regulation Bill Passed by United Kingdom Authorities
Stablecoins were included into the new law by the House of Commons. Griffith also brought up the prospect of a digital pound being introduced. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been selected. Sunak is an advocate for cryptocurrencies, and he hopes to see the United Kingdom become a center for the industry. Coincident with this, British MPs have just decided to treat cryptocurrencies like other regulated financial instruments and products.
