New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
Some TikTok Users Are Receiving $167 Checks Over Data Privacy Violations—and Google and Snapchat Could Be Next
This week, TikTok users across the country who created videos on the app before September 30, 2021, began receiving payments between $27.84 and $167.04 following a $92 million class-action data privacy settlement with the social media platform. The largest checks went to short- and long-term residents of Illinois, where TikTok...
Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.
Facebook is not backing away from spending big on building the metaverse, even as Wall Street begs it to cut costs. In releasing Wednesday its third-quarter results, the company disclosed it has lost more than $9 billion so far this year on Reality Labs, the segment of Facebook that handles everything metaverse, including nearly $4 billion in the third quarter alone. The segment lost $10 billion over the whole of 2021, and the company said spending costs for Reality Labs are only going to keep growing.
Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy
Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation
Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
Instagram Surpasses Two Billion Active Users, Closes in On Facebook
Meta has revealed that Instagram now has two billion monthly active users worldwide, closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook. Meta disclosed the number in its third-quarter report on Wednesday. During the quarter, Instagram crossed two billion users, catching up with Meta’s first social media platform Facebook, the...
Instagram Deleted My Account Without Warning—and Then Refused to Give Me My Pictures
After months of trying and being refused access to my own user data, I found myself at the precipice of nearly committing fraud to get my user information, photos, and videos back from Instagram. Never had I been to Fort Irwin, California, a military base in the Mojave desert where...
Rent or own a home in Missouri? You may qualify to get some money
Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding.
FTC Penalizes Uber Delivery Company CEO For Data Hack
The Federal Trade Commission penalized alcohol delivery company Drizly Inc and CEO Cory Rellas for alleged security lapses related to a 2020 data breach that exposed the personal information of 2.5 million consumers. The proposed order mandated Drizly, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc UBER, to destroy unnecessary data and...
Influential network with a relatively limited audience
Purchased by Elon Musk for $44 billion, Twitter is popular with politicians, journalists and celebrities, but the social media giant draws a smaller user base than some competitors, including Facebook. At the end of the second quarter, Twitter counted nearly 238 million daily active users on the platform—a figure overshadowed...
How to Report an Underage Facebook Account
Children sometimes become secretive about their mobile phone activities as they grow. Having a Facebook account might not be as significant for you, but it is a real deal when it comes to children. Facebook allows 13-year-olds to make an account under certain restrictions and has strict policies if you’re...
Why Is My Facebook Account Disabled? 6 Possible Causes
If you are a fan of Facebook, the world of social media is at your convenience. It is quite fascinating until you open the Facebook app one day and see your account is disabled. This doesn't happen every day. Unless you committed something wrong or violated Facebook's terms and conditions,...
Why Telegram Will Launch Usernames Auction On TON Network
According to a report from TechCrunch, the social media platform Telegram will auction handles for individual accounts and channels. The company has been taking steps to boost its revenue. Earlier this year, it announced a subscription plan to keep its finance afloat. The TON blockchain will support the username auction,...
Telegram briefly flirts with pay-to-view posts
Messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram aren't just always trying to grow their user bases with new features, but find new ways to monetize those users through paid services. Telegram has offered a Premium subscription since June, allowing users to follow more channels, download files faster, and access additional features. Now the service has been spotted with individual messages and media locked behind a paywall.
68,000 Servers And 55 Million Accounts Are Banned By Discord
Approximately 55,573,411 accounts and 68,379 servers were disabled between January and June of 2022, according to the quarterly safety report provided by the social media network Discord. As stated by the corporation, most of them were taken offline due to spam or fraud-related crimes. In comparison, the number of user...
PayPal Brings Back $2500 Penalty for Violations of Acceptable Use Policy
After claiming it was a mistake, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has re-animated its $2500 penalty for each violation of its Acceptable Use Policy. Once again, Twitter users slammed the overreach of the financial services firm. Earlier this month, PayPal was lambasted for its authoritarian move and intolerance of free speech. Users across...
Whistleblower risk rises with AI policy adoption
Forrester Research is warning CIOs of the chance of tech whistleblowers as corporations more and more undertake instruments, reminiscent of synthetic intelligence, which have low worker belief, prompting the necessity for accountable tech insurance policies. Tech trade workers are more and more opposing the usage of purposes and applied sciences...
India Remains Open to Self-Regulation of Social Media Content -Minister
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India continues to favour a self-regulatory body for social media content disputes, a federal minister told Reuters, despite a lack of consensus among Big Tech companies to form a joint appeals panel. The government on Friday said it would set up an appeals panel amid concerns...
