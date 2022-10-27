ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?

Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
PYMNTS

PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy

Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
Markets Insider

Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.

Facebook is not backing away from spending big on building the metaverse, even as Wall Street begs it to cut costs. In releasing Wednesday its third-quarter results, the company disclosed it has lost more than $9 billion so far this year on Reality Labs, the segment of Facebook that handles everything metaverse, including nearly $4 billion in the third quarter alone. The segment lost $10 billion over the whole of 2021, and the company said spending costs for Reality Labs are only going to keep growing.
Fortune

Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy

Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
Daily Mail

Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation

Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
NEVADA STATE
petapixel.com

Instagram Surpasses Two Billion Active Users, Closes in On Facebook

Meta has revealed that Instagram now has two billion monthly active users worldwide, closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook. Meta disclosed the number in its third-quarter report on Wednesday. During the quarter, Instagram crossed two billion users, catching up with Meta’s first social media platform Facebook, the...
Benzinga

FTC Penalizes Uber Delivery Company CEO For Data Hack

The Federal Trade Commission penalized alcohol delivery company Drizly Inc and CEO Cory Rellas for alleged security lapses related to a 2020 data breach that exposed the personal information of 2.5 million consumers. The proposed order mandated Drizly, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc UBER, to destroy unnecessary data and...
techaiapp.com

Influential network with a relatively limited audience

Purchased by Elon Musk for $44 billion, Twitter is popular with politicians, journalists and celebrities, but the social media giant draws a smaller user base than some competitors, including Facebook. At the end of the second quarter, Twitter counted nearly 238 million daily active users on the platform—a figure overshadowed...
makeuseof.com

How to Report an Underage Facebook Account

Children sometimes become secretive about their mobile phone activities as they grow. Having a Facebook account might not be as significant for you, but it is a real deal when it comes to children. Facebook allows 13-year-olds to make an account under certain restrictions and has strict policies if you’re...
makeuseof.com

Why Is My Facebook Account Disabled? 6 Possible Causes

If you are a fan of Facebook, the world of social media is at your convenience. It is quite fascinating until you open the Facebook app one day and see your account is disabled. This doesn't happen every day. Unless you committed something wrong or violated Facebook's terms and conditions,...
bitcoinist.com

Why Telegram Will Launch Usernames Auction On TON Network

According to a report from TechCrunch, the social media platform Telegram will auction handles for individual accounts and channels. The company has been taking steps to boost its revenue. Earlier this year, it announced a subscription plan to keep its finance afloat. The TON blockchain will support the username auction,...
Android Police

Telegram briefly flirts with pay-to-view posts

Messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram aren't just always trying to grow their user bases with new features, but find new ways to monetize those users through paid services. Telegram has offered a Premium subscription since June, allowing users to follow more channels, download files faster, and access additional features. Now the service has been spotted with individual messages and media locked behind a paywall.
happygamer.com

68,000 Servers And 55 Million Accounts Are Banned By Discord

Approximately 55,573,411 accounts and 68,379 servers were disabled between January and June of 2022, according to the quarterly safety report provided by the social media network Discord. As stated by the corporation, most of them were taken offline due to spam or fraud-related crimes. In comparison, the number of user...
crowdfundinsider.com

PayPal Brings Back $2500 Penalty for Violations of Acceptable Use Policy

After claiming it was a mistake, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has re-animated its $2500 penalty for each violation of its Acceptable Use Policy. Once again, Twitter users slammed the overreach of the financial services firm. Earlier this month, PayPal was lambasted for its authoritarian move and intolerance of free speech. Users across...
daystech.org

Whistleblower risk rises with AI policy adoption

Forrester Research is warning CIOs of the chance of tech whistleblowers as corporations more and more undertake instruments, reminiscent of synthetic intelligence, which have low worker belief, prompting the necessity for accountable tech insurance policies. Tech trade workers are more and more opposing the usage of purposes and applied sciences...
US News and World Report

India Remains Open to Self-Regulation of Social Media Content -Minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India continues to favour a self-regulatory body for social media content disputes, a federal minister told Reuters, despite a lack of consensus among Big Tech companies to form a joint appeals panel. The government on Friday said it would set up an appeals panel amid concerns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy