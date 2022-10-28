ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Northern Ireland set for Assembly election as deadline passes

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUmJG_0ipMjpc400

Northern Ireland is on course for a pre-Christmas Assembly election as the deadline to restore devolved government at Stormont has elapsed.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to call the election on Friday, following the failure of a last-ditch effort to restore the multi-party executive.

The DUP is blocking the restoration of powersharing as part of its protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

A six-month legislative timeframe to form an administration expired in the early hours of Friday.

With no ministerial executive in place, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.

While Mr Heaton-Harris has not yet laid out the details, there has been speculation the poll would be held on December 15.

Stormont ministers, who have been operating in shadow form since the Assembly collapsed earlier this year, also ceased to hold office at midnight.

Responsibility for running devolved departments will now pass to senior civil servants.

MLAs met during a recalled sitting of the Assembly on Thursday, but a bid to elect a new speaker – which must be done before the election of first and deputy first ministers – did not proceed as the DUP refused to support the nominations.

The session was then suspended.

The DUP’s boycott of the Stormont institution is part of a campaign of opposition to the protocol, and the party says it will not return to powersharing until decisive action is taken to remove economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said not enough progress has been made on addressing issues of concern around the protocol.

But Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said the DUP “have left us all at the mercy of a heartless and dysfunctional Tory government”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also urged the DUP to get back to Stormont just hours before the deadline to restore devolution expired.

His official spokesman said: “There’s still time for the DUP and executives to get back to Stormont and we urge them to do so because the people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning and locally elected executive which can respond to the issues facing the communities there.”

The last Northern Ireland Assembly election was held in May of this year, and Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party for the first time.

Meanwhile, the UK Government has insisted that in the absence of the Stormont executive, a joint authority arrangement with Dublin for the governance of Northern Ireland is “not being considered”.

Both Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin and Ms O’Neill have said there cannot be direct rule from Westminster in the event of powersharing not being restored.

But an NIO spokesperson said: “The UK government is absolutely clear that the consent principle governs the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

“We will not countenance any arrangements that are inconsistent with that principle.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government must follow through on threat to call NI election – Sinn Fein

The Government must follow through with its threat to call an election in Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein has insisted.Former Sinn Fein finance minister Conor Murphy was commenting after Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris failed to set a date for a new election on Friday, despite repeatedly indicating he would as a legislative deadline for calling a poll approached.The 24-week deadline for forming a functioning powersharing executive in Belfast following May’s election ran out at midnight early on Friday.A DUP boycott of the devolved institutions – in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol – prevented an administration being formed in the...
The Independent

UK failing as climate leader, says government’s top adviser

Britain’s year of global climate leadership has fallen short on multiple fronts, the government’s top adviser has warned, just as the UK’s Cop presidency comes to an end.At the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last year, Boris Johnson urged countries to “pull out all the stops” to limit global heating, arguing that commitments made at the summit would be “100 per cent useless if promises are not followed up with action”.But with only a week remaining until world leaders gather in Egypt for Cop27, Lord Deben, the chair of the independent Climate Change Committee, said Britain’s own bid to tackle...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak has ‘full confidence’ in beleaguered home secretary Suella Braverman

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has “full confidence” in his home secretary Suella Braverman, Downing Street has said.The statement came as Ms Braverman was embroiled in two rows, over leaks from her mobile phone and deteriorating conditions at the Manston processing centre for migrants in Kent.She will address parliament and take questions from MPs on both issues this afternoon.Challenged over reports that Ms Braverman fuelled overcrowding at Manston by refusing to book hotel rooms to house migrants, the prime minister’s official spokesperson pointed to a Home Office statement describing the claim as “baseless”.And asked if the PM still had full...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak decision to skip Cop27 climate summit ‘under review’

The decision for Rishi Sunak to skip the crucial climate summit in Egypt next week is “under review”, The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters on Monday that a call will be made depending on how much progress the new prime minister makes on the de facto budget slated to take place on 17 November.“The prime minister is focused on pressing domestic issues, most significantly preparing for the autumn statement, so any attendance at Cop would depend on progress on preparation for that fiscal event, and that work is ongoing,” he said. The potential U-Turn comes after Mr Sunak...
The Independent

No 10 confirms Sunak could U-turn on Cop27 snub

Rishi Sunak could U-turn on his decision to skip a crunch climate summit if he feels sufficient progress has been made planning for his highly-anticipated autumn budget, No 10 has confirmed.The Prime Minister last week insisted he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” rather than go to the Cop27 conference in Egypt, drawing widespread criticism, including from within the Tory ranks.But following reports this could change, No 10 confirmed on Monday that the position was “under review”.Any attendance at Cop would depend on progress on preparation for the fiscal event, and that work is ongoingPM's spokesmanThe PM’s official spokesman...
The Independent

Home Secretary facing questions over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary will face MPs to explain the “car crash” decisions behind the chaos at a migrant holding centre.Suella Braverman is expected to be questioned about the problems at the Manston site in Kent when she appears in the House of Commons later on Monday.Earlier in the day, Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale described the overcrowding at the facility in his North Thanet constituency as “wholly unacceptable” and suggested it may have been allowed to happen “deliberately”.It comes as the Channel crossing crisis deepened, amid growing concern over the conditions in which migrants are being held while waiting to...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
The Independent

Covid inquiry asks to see Government WhatsApp chats

The coronavirus public inquiry has asked to see Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages when he was Prime Minister, alongside communications with other senior officials.Counsel for the inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, said thousands of documents had been requested to inform the inquiry, and gave the Cabinet Office as an example.“We have sought agendas, minutes and other documents associated with the core decision-making forum such as Cabinet meetings, Cobra meetings and ministerial implementation groups,” he said.“We’ve asked for ministerial submissions, Number 10 daily briefing documents, records of written and oral advice to ministers and details of internal communications including a WhatsApp group, which...
The Independent

Covid UK: Inquiry into Boris Johnson’s whatsapp messages during pandemic

The Covid-19 public inquiry is set to examine Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages during the pandemic response.The inquiry has requested to see the former prime minister and other senior officials’ communications associated with “core-decision making.” Counsel for the inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, said thousands of documents had been requested to inform the inquiry, and gave the Cabinet Office as an example.“We have sought agendas, minutes and other documents associated with the core decision-making forum such as Cabinet meetings, Cobra meetings and ministerial implementation groups,” he said.“We’ve asked for ministerial submissions, Number 10 daily briefing documents, records of written and oral advice...
The Independent

Suella Braverman admits using personal email for official documents six times

The Home Secretary has admitted sending official documents to her personal email address on six different occasions during her short time in post.Suella Braverman claimed that the documents she emailed “did not pose any risk to national security” and were not secret or top secret.It comes after she resigned from her role for sending files outside of government – before being reappointed six days later.Ms Braverman said the documents she sent outside the government’s secure network were “related to public lines to take in interviews” or took place when she was conducting meetings virtually.She made the admission in a letter...
The Independent

James O’Brien condemns ‘utterly appalling’ Tory MP Mark Spencer after ‘little man in China’ comment

LBC radio host James O’Brien has condemned Mark Spencer following a comment the Conservative MP made about China.Former chief whip Spencer, who serves as the MP for Sherwood, was discussing the reports that Liz Truss had been targeted by Russian spies on Sky News, claiming that she had “clearly” been hacked while she was foreign secretary.When it was put to him that Truss’s personal phone could have been at the centre of the breach, Spencer said that “some little man in China” could be listening into his own private conversations.“We all talk on personal phones, don’t we?” he said....
The Independent

Priti Patel blames Suella Braverman for failure to prevent Kent asylum centre crisis

Priti Patel is blaming her successor Suella Braverman for the failure to take steps to prevent the Kent asylum centre crisis, piling further pressure on the home secretary.The Home Office has been accused by a Tory MP of a “deliberate” decision to allow dangerous overcrowding at the Manston site, possibly to send a harsh message to would-be refugees.Now Ms Patel has made known she did book hotel rooms for asylum seekers while in charge of the Home Office – raising the question of why the practice stopped when Ms Braverman took over last month.“There was never any overcrowding when...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news – live: Manston ‘wasn’t overcrowded before Braverman took over’

Allies of former home secretary Priti Patel have suggested she did not allow overcrowding at a troubled Kent asylum facility, after a Tory MP accused ministers of driving down conditions for migrants in order to make Britain seem less appealing.The Manston short-stay centre is running at more than double its capacity with outbreaks of diseases including diphtheria and MRSA, leading to calls for Ms Patel and her successor Suella Braverman to answer for the conditions.Sources told PA Ms Patel always followed advice to book hotels for migrants to move to because “it was the right thing to do”.Another source...
The Independent

What is the Manston asylum centre?

Under-fire home secretary Suella Braverman is under mounting pressure to relieve “catastrophic overcrowding” at Britain’s main asylum processing centre for Channel migrants.Ms Braverman is reportedly considering plans to house asylum seekers in hotels, holiday camps and other resorts – alongside members of the public, rather than block-booking entire premises on behalf of applicants – after it emerged that the Manston facility, near Thanet in Kent, is currently occupied by an estimated 4,000 people, despite having been designed for just 1,600.The site, opened in January on a defunct airfield formerly used as a Defence Fire Training and Development Centre, was supposed...
The Independent

Arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters target MI5 and Home Office

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over London’s MI5 building and fire extinguishers outside the Home Office.The climate protesters have also covered News UK’s headquarters and the Bank of England with paint in a wave of action in central London on Monday morning.The group said the buildings were chosen to represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy.Just Stop Oil has vowed to protest every day this month in a call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukScotland Yard...
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy