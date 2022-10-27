Anita Louise Patton, 66, of Russell, Kansas, died on Friday, October 21, 2022, at her home in Russell. Anita was born on November 18, 1955, in Lyons, Kansas, the daughter of Kent L. and Valoris A. (Davis) Patton. Anita grew up in Rice, Ellsworth and Russell counties and graduated from Lucas High School in 1973. She earned an associate’s degree in accounting from Barton County Community College. Her other studies included Emergency Management Technician and was an EMT for many years. Anita worked as a cashier at Sunflower Bank in Russell and later in the office at Russell County Highway Department for 22 years, retiring in June of this year. As well as her full-time employment Anita worked part-time jobs including city clerk for the City of Dorrance, clerk for Victor Bros. Auction and Reality and for the American Legion of Dorrance. She was a member of the American Legion Post #334 Auxiliary, PYW-EHU, Dorrance 4 Wheelers and the High Rocky Mountain Riders. Anita was a dependable helper for many events of the area, enjoying many friendships. She enjoyed camping, ATV riding, traveling, sightseeing, collecting glassware and listening to various types of music. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. Surviving family include her brothers Allan Patton (Annette Hoover) of Chase, Kansas, Dale Patton and wife Dana of Wichita, Kansas and Donald Patton and wife Susan of Brookfield, Wisconsin; sisters Janet Mathews and husband Philip of Hutchinson, Kansas and Patti Soldan of Salina, Kansas and sister in-law Marsha Patton of Great Bend, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Carl Patton and brother in-law Loren Soldan. A memorial service to celebrate Anita’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas. Family will greet guests from 9:30 A.M. to service time on Wednesday. A graveside service will follow at 3 P.M. on Wednesday, at the Chase Springdale Cemetery in Chase, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the American Legion Post #334 Auxiliary and sent in care of Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary who is in charge of the memorial service in Russell, Kansas. Birzer Funeral Home in Lyons, Kansas, is in charge of the graveside service in Chase, Kansas.

